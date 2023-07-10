Try This Mushroom Campanelle Pasta from New Orleans’ Osteria Lupo

Magazine Street in New Orleans has a new restaurant, as the partners behind the Spanish restaurant Costera opened Osteria Lupo in April. Osteria Lupo sports a menu with a range of Northern Italian classics, from homemade pastas to brick-oven pizzas to a variety of vegetable and meat dishes. Among the standouts is the mushroom campanelle, a simple and elegant pasta that checks all the boxes when it comes to comforting Italian food. Osteria Lupo makes their campanelle in-house, and this dish hits home with three different kinds of mushrooms and an herbaceous cream-based sauce. Here's how to make it at home.

Mushroom Campanelle







Recipe by Osteria Lupo Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. 1 Fresh Campanelle Pasta or other fresh hollow center pasta

6 oz. 6 Porcini Mushrooms, substitute reconstituted dried mushrooms or porcini powder

6 oz. 6 Shiitake Mushrooms

6 oz. 6 Oyster Mushrooms

1/2 cup 1/2 Shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. 1 Garlic, minced

1 tsp. 1 Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 tsp. 1 Fresh Oregano, chopped

1 tsp. 1 Fresh Rosemary, chopped

1/2 tsp. 1/2 Crushed Red Pepper Flake, to taste

4 oz. 4 Dry white wine

12 oz. 12 Chicken or Vegetable Stock

3 oz. 3 Heavy Cream

Juice of 1/2 lemon to taste

2 Tbsp. 2 Chives, minced

2 oz. 2 Parmesan, to taste

Salt

Black Pepper Directions Put a large pot of heavily salted water on high heat on the stove to cook the pasta.

Set a large, heavy bottom sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add your mushrooms. Depending on the size of your pan you may want to work in a couple of batches.

Add the shallot, garlic, thyme, oregano, rosemary and chili flake to the mushrooms and stir to combine. Cook for several minutes until the shallots begin to soften and the garlic has mellowed.

Add the white wine and allow it to reduce until nearly dry.

Add the chicken stock and reduce by half.

Add the cream and lower the heat to a gentle simmer.

Cook the pasta in the salted water pot until a bit firmer than al dente. Fresh pasta cooks very quickly, and you’ll remove it from the water early so that it can finish cooking in the sauce.

Add a couple of ounces of starchy pasta water to the mushroom pan.

Toss the pasta in the mushroom ragu to evenly coat, cook for two minutes over very low heat to allow the flavors to combine.

Squeeze the lemon half into the pasta, be sure to taste.

Divide evenly among four plates or bowls.

