A Whole Year of Prosecco DOC

Winter

In the months of December and January, while nature rests and the vineyards in Veneto and Friuli patiently await for the beautiful season, Prosecco prepares for a new year full of events and special occasions, around Italy and the whole world.

Its journey begins in our beautiful country, when the adrenaline-filled Cortina Ski World Cup kicks off in one of the most fascinating and renowned Italian ski venues, Cortina d'Ampezzo. It then continues, again in this city, with CortinAteatro, an appointment for the cultural season dedicated to music, opera and theatre.

In February, Prosecco DOC crosses the Italian border and heads to Paris, for the annual meeting with the first sector fair, Wine Paris. Wine experts and enthusiasts gather here to discuss a constantly changing universe. In a country, France, which (not surprisingly) represents the fourth largest export market for Prosecco DOC in the world.

Immediately afterwards we pack our bags again, to return to Italy for one of the most important events of our tradition: the Venice Carnival, where Prosecco DOC is the Official Sparkling Wine.

Spring

Meanwhile, in the territory where the Glera grape creates the precious nectar enjoyed all around the world, nature is about to awaken. The spring season colours it in green, helping the vines to develop new buds and sprouts. The same ones that will then transform into leaves, shoots, white flowers and… grapes.

Prosecco DOC follows the same drive of yearly growth and rebirth. In March, it travels to Japan to take part in the Mimosa Day in Tokyo, of which he is Partner and Official Sparkling Wine. Together, they celebrate women and promote a path towards an equal society and an inclusive culture, symbolised by the union between the Mimosa cocktail and our sparkling bubbles.

At a certain point, however, it is time to return home: for two of the most significant events in Europe dedicated to wine and its expert producers. ProWine in Germany in March, and Vinitaly, the international fair that lights up the splendid city of Verona in April.

Spring continues, and so do the important events that Prosecco animates as a true protagonist. This is the case of Milan Design Week, one of the most iconic week of the Italian year, with an international soul. At its exclusive events, Prosecco celebrates the link between wine, design and modernity.

Summer

What happens, in the meantime, with the arrival of summer in the lands of North-East Italy, where the magic of the Glera grape comes to fruition, giving life to our globetrotter? Temperatures rise, and the sun warms the vines more and more, helping them to grow and develop their typical floral and fruity aromas.

To welcome the warmer season, Prosecco moves to the United Kingdom and participates in the famous Taste of London fair. Then, in Germany, for the Prosecco DOC Summer Vibes: three months of collaborations and culinary events dedicated to German consumers.

We also stay in the Land of the Rising Sun for the entire duration of the summer, until August, where “the Month of Prosecco” happens. Here, the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC begins a promotional campaign in Japanese restaurants, with special events and a selection of this area’s culinary excellences.

Not far away, in China, we are present, during the month of June, at the Prosecco Week in Hong Kong, Macao, Xiamen, Beijing and Shanghai: seven days of masterclasses, workshops and live shows dedicated to our sparkle. In addition, Shanghai has the first edition of the Prosecco Wine Festival to promote the Italian lifestyle through its production companies.

Meanwhile, overseas, we fly to the National Prosecco Week in the United States, once again to tell our exquisitely Italian story also in the New Continent.

Finally, it's the turn of South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam: these are the last stops on the Prosecco DOC summer itinerary. Seoul dedicates a Pop-up Store to sale and tasting. In Taiwan, the collaboration with large-scale distribution begins with the "Sparkling Symphony" wine dinner, where Prosecco DOC is combined with musical pieces played live for a unique multi-sensory experience. In Vietnam, the format is inaugurated with "A Month of Joy: Taste the Italian Lifestyle in a Glass", dedicated to its promotion through trendy restaurants, wine bars and wine shops.

Autumn

The end of summer and the beginning of autumn are two crucial moments for Prosecco and its Glera grapes. It is in this period that the vines complete their maturation and expert oenologists and winemakers engage in the most important phases of the year: harvesting and “vendemmia”. Thus, new bottles of Prosecco are prepared to be born, while those created the year before continue to travel the world.

“Cinema in Cantina– Sole e Luna” starts between September and October: a journey in which cinema, environment and nature intertwine, organised among the vineyards and cellars of the members Consortium for the protection of Prosecco DOC.

Then there is also the organisation of “Contrappunti in Cantina”, a cycle of events and tastings in collaboration with CartaCarbone Festival, and the partnership with the “Pordenonelegge” Literary Festival.

Meanwhile, Prosecco parades on the red carpet of the famous Venice Film Festival, which every year combines art, glamour and the excellence of food and wine in an unmissable event.

Finally, in October, the Milano Week Wine, dedicated to professionals and the historic international sailing regatta of Trieste, the Barcolana, in which our Consortium is a Gold Sponsor.

The journey never ends

At this point, only two international events are still to be done, and they link our wine to motorcycling: Prosecco accompanies the MotoGPTM riders in 20 international stages, and those of the Superbike world championship in 12 races around the world, supporting with its liveliness and sparklingness some adrenaline-filled and enthralling sports. And the sporting emotions don't stop here: they continue with Prosecco DOC Imoco Volley and Benetton Rugby.

It seems like this journey has come to an end. But in truth, as nature is reborn, grows and rests from season to season, even our beloved Prosecco puts down its bags to get back on the road soon. With the arrival of a new year, he begins his tour around Italy and the world again, in the most fascinating cities and at special events in which he always stands out among the protagonists.