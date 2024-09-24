Prosecco DOC: the Best Friend of U.S.-Made Cuisine

Maine lobster is surely the most famous dish in the New England area: you can eat it boiled, whole, and fluff it up while sipping a glass of Prosecco DOC Frizzante, letting a lighter, less persistent perlage caress your palate than the more famous Spumante version. Otherwise, you can pair a glass of Prosecco DOC Brut with the classic lobster roll, a soft, tantalizing sandwich made with lobster salad and mayonnaise. For an aperitif or late brunch, a plate of eggs benedict, or stuffed bagel will get everyone on the same page, especially when paired with a glass of Prosecco DOC Brut. For a snack before lunch or for an Italian-style aperitivo, you cannot miss a tasting of cheeses, in this case American, such as Jack, Teleme, or Brick. The best way to enhance them and let them express their peculiarities on the palate is undoubtedly to accompany them with a glass of Prosecco DOC Extra Dry. A word of caution: cheeses such as Dry Jack and in general those that are more aged and have more intense flavors, prefer Prosecco DOC Spumante in its Brut or Extra Brut version.

Street food is one of the souls of American-made cuisine, expressing all the nuances of the country. What better wine can be paired with it than bubbly? Prosecco DOC can best enhance even a simple snack of French fries, or fried green tomatoes, typical of Alabama. For an elegantly flavored break, the bubbly does not disdain pairing with a grilled cheese sandwich or a tasty burger. New York-style pizza or Chicago-style pizza? Prosecco DOC, in both its Spumante and Rosé versions, is perfectly suited to both interpretations and is a sophisticated, but not too demanding, alternative to the more boring canned sodas or beers. The only detail to pay attention to is to avoid spicy condiments. Plenty of room, too, for sweet pairings. Apple pie, pumpkin pie, or cheesecake are just three of the endless examples of American desserts that you can accompany with a glass of Prosecco DOC Dry, the sweetest type of this bubbly.

American cuisine is a triumph of contamination, and a versatile wine like Prosecco DOC is the perfect companion for all-around appreciation.