Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief Dishes on the Podcast “Beyond The Burner”

Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto appeared on the popular podcast Beyond The Burner where author, journalist and executive editor of Hamptons Social magazine Erika Katz interviews many of the culinary world’s top chefs (think: François Payard, Eric Ripert, Rocco DiSpirito).

Erika pivoted from her typical chef-focused interviews to focus on Andrew’s career as a novelist and journalist whose work is inspired in large part by Italian food and travel. She was particularly interested in Andrew’s co-founding of Appetito magazine and its emphasis on the narrative art form via profiles of public figures behind Italian food (most notably the many celebrity chefs who consider Andrew a friend and trusted storyteller).

Appetito's Andrew Cotto as featured on the Beyond The Burner podcast with host Erika Katz.

As a bonus, Andrew prepares two of his go-to Italian dishes and discusses the emphasis on simplicity and quality ingredients for the optimal experience with regard to taste and health. Watch below: