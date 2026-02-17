The Allure of Aqua e Vino

There are restaurants you visit, and then there are restaurants that seduce you. Aqua e Vino belongs to the latter. Opened in 2015, this intimate Italian gem is the result of Chef Gabriele Grigolon’s lifelong culinary vision.

Born in Torino, Italy, Grigolon grew up in a culture where food was family lore, and that defines Aqua e Vino today. Grigolon’s training reads like a love letter to Europe’s great kitchens. He honed his craft in Alain Ducasse restaurants in Paris, at the legendary Aimo e Nadia in Milan, and in classic establishments in Monte Carlo, learning discipline and precision without ever sacrificing soul.

Chef Gabriele Grigolon inside Aqua e Vino’s dining room.

After relocating to the United States in the late 1990s, his journey took him through Connecticut and New Jersey, where he served as Executive Chef with Terra Momo Restaurant Group, and later with the Conte Restaurant Group. Eventually, Charlotte became home, and Aqua e Vino became his most personal expression yet.

Inspired by the cozy trattorie of Northern Italy and the understated elegance of Parisian and Milanese bistros, Aqua e Vino was conceived as a boutique restaurant where craftsmanship speaks confidently. By late 2023, the restaurant had grown, so Grigolon expanded into the adjoining space, doubling its footprint and adding outdoor seating and a full bar. The redesign brought with it a richer, art-forward personality. Original lithographs line the walls, each carrying personal meaning tied to Grigolon’s travels and life experiences. The space feels layered, lived-in and thoughtful, ensuring the food remains the undeniable focal point.

What hasn’t changed is Grigolon’s philosophy: begin with exceptional ingredients, honor tradition, and trust intuition. Italian flours, olive oils, and cheeses anchor the menu, while seasonal, locally sourced products shape it in quieter ways. The result is cooking that feels timeless. House-made bread arrives warm and fragrant. Fresh pasta is made daily. Savory beignets, beef carpaccio, pasta Genovese, branzino and a classic tiramisu have all earned loyal followings.

Chef's classic Tiramisu at Aqua e Vino.

Some of the most memorable meals, however, are guided by the chef’s mood, the weather, and the season. When chef is cooking for himself and his family, he leans into one-pot dishes meant for sharing, charcuterie with crusty bread, olives, and pickled vegetables.

Beef carpaccio with truffle aioli, one of Aqua e Vino’s loyal favorites.

Today, Aqua e Vino is a place where excellence feels effortless. It is a testament to a passionate chef, and to a restaurant that doesn’t just welcome you in, but gently persuades you to linger.