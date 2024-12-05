Balsamico Vinegar Demystified by Superstar Chef Missy Robbins

Missy Robbins is widely recognized among the most celebrated regional Italian chefs in contemporary America. Her three Brooklyn restaurants - Lilia, Misi, and Misi Pasta - are as highly regarded as they are sought after destinations by connoisseurs of high-end Italian cuisine. Recognized as the "Best Chef in New York City" in 2018 by the James Beard Foundation, Missy is a passionate advocate for the products of Italy, including her role as an "Ambassador" for Balsamic vinegar of Modena as part of a special project. We at Appetito, always eager to educate our readers, had some questions for Missy about this product and the project which she represents.

What is the “Land of Balsamico” project, and what is your role as “Ambassador”?

The two consortia behind Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO, have teamed up in a project that aims to protect and promote authenticity and traceability. I am doing my part to help spread education on the history and production of authentic Balsamic Vinegar from Modena. There is a lot of confusion, especially in the US, on

what exactly Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is– you have to watch out for brands that use Italian-sounding names on their labels, misleading the consumer.

How does a consumer know that the Balsamico in general is from Modena and how to tell one from another?

For Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the best thing to do is to look for the red and yellow PDO mark.

Balsamico PDO logo.

For Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, look for the blue and yellow PGI mark, both which guarantee the authenticity of the products.

Balsamico PGI logo.

Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (PDO) only ever comes in a spherical, 100ml Giorgetto Giugiaro designed bottle. If the bottle is any other shape, it’s not Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena!

The spherical, 100ml Giorgetto Giugiaro designed bottle of Balsamico Tradizionale. Photo courtesy of Toni Mazzaglia.

What differentiates the Balsamico vinegars of Modena?

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI is aged for a minimum of 60 days. When Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI is aged for 3+ years, it earns an “Invecchiato” or “Aged” classification. Overall, it is easier to find and affordable, serving as an excellent pantry staple. Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO, meanwhile, ages a minimum of 12 years. Once it reaches 25 years of aging, it

can boast the “Extravecchio,” or “Extra-aged” title. Because it takes longer to produce, it tends to be rarer and more expensive.

What makes these products so special for you?

For me, I think the fact that there is so much tradition that goes into make these products, passed on from generation to generation. There is a passion and attention to detail that is very special.

If you could enjoy one dish using any of these two products, what would it be and why?

Lately I’ve been making roasted broccoli rabe with a drizzle of aged Balsamic [Vinegar of Modena PGI]. The sweetness and slight acidity really counter the bitterness of the vegetable.

What are the best uses for the distinct designations?

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI has an acidity and brightness that make it ideal for salads, vinaigrettes, and daily use overall. The “Invecchiato” variety pairs beautifully with meats, cooked vegetables, or primi first courses. I recommend only dotting Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena on your dishes and not cooking or emulsifying it. Some of my favorite preparations

using this variety are on aged cheeses of the region, like Parmigiano Reggiano PDO or on fresh pastas like tortellini. Or have it for dessert on gelato and fresh seasonal fruit.

