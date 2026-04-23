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Coldiretti and Istituto 100% Italiano Champion Italy’s Agricultural Identity

Coldiretti and Istituto 100% Italiano are working to protect and promote authentic Italian food and wine through advocacy, certification, and education.

9:00 AM EDT on April 23, 2026

Italy’s agricultural identity—deeply intertwined with its culture, cuisine, and landscapes—owes much to the stewardship of influential organizations committed to preserving its authenticity. Among the most prominent are Coldiretti and Istituto 100% Italiano, two bodies that, while distinct in structure and strategy, share a unified mission: defending and promoting genuine Italian food and wine.

Founded in 1944, Coldiretti (Confederazione Nazionale Coltivatori Diretti) emerged as a vital force representing independent farmers during a critical period of national reconstruction. Over the decades, it has grown into Italy’s largest agricultural organization, advocating for hundreds of thousands of producers across the country. Its role extends beyond representation—it actively shapes agricultural policy, promotes sustainability, and reinforces the essential link between land, tradition, and identity.

Wine Tasting at Palazzo Rospigliosi, Coldiretti Headquarters.
Wine Tasting at Palazzo Rospigliosi, Coldiretti Headquarters.

Central to Coldiretti’s work is the promotion of “Made in Italy” authenticity. Through initiatives supporting local markets, transparent supply chains, and regional specialties, the organization encourages consumers to prioritize products rooted entirely in Italian soil. This effort not only strengthens domestic agriculture but also preserves the biodiversity, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage that define Italian gastronomy.

Coldiretti Headquarters, Rome
Coldiretti Headquarters, Rome.

In contrast, the Istituto 100% Italiano operates with a more targeted focus on certification and consumer assurance. Established in response to the global proliferation of imitation Italian goods, the institute addresses this growing challenge with its certification system. The certification system guarantees that every stage of production, from raw materials to processing, takes place within Italy. 

Beyond verification, the institute plays an educational role, raising awareness about the economic and cultural value of authentic Italian production. By supporting producers who adhere to traditional methods and regional sourcing, it helps safeguard the integrity of Italy’s global reputation—particularly in the wine sector.

On a recent visit to Palazzo Rospigliosi, Coldiretti’s National Headquarters in Rome, this shared commitment was underscored during a joint conference hosted by the two organizations, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the US export challenges and future trajectory of Italian wine. Topics ranged from sustainability and export challenges to the protection of denomination systems and evolving consumer expectations. The event concluded with a walk-around tasting, offering a tangible expression of the principles discussed—wines that reflected both territorial identity and certified authenticity.

While Coldiretti and the Istituto 100% Italiano operate through different mechanisms—one through advocacy and farmer support, the other through certification and verification—their collaboration highlights a broader, cohesive effort. Together, they ensure that Italy’s celebrated food and wine remain not only symbols of excellence, but true expressions of place, tradition, and integrity.    

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