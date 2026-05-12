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Exploring Sorrento’s Culinary Traditions with Access Italy

While many travelers come to Sorrento for its dramatic coastline and seaside beauty, the peninsula’s most authentic stories are found through its food, from family-run restaurants and local wines to generations-old culinary traditions.

10:00 AM EDT on May 12, 2026

Boats floating off the Sorrento coastline at sunset with Mount Vesuvius in the distance.

Sunset along the Sorrento coastline offers a glimpse into the beauty that draws travelers to southern Italy year after year. Photo Courtesy of Cassandra Santoro

The Sorrento Peninsula is already known for its spectacular coastline and its proximity to the Amalfi Coast and nearby islands such as Capri and Ischia. But beyond the postcard scenery, what is the secret to discovering its authentic side?

As someone who has spent over twenty years visiting every region of Italy and is currently based in Sorrento, I believe the answer is simple: it’s the food. 

On the Sorrento Peninsula, locals celebrate each summer with food festivals, saint days, and culinary events. Yet many travelers sometimes overlook the food scene in favor of the awe-inspiring seaside scenery and coastal activities. The town, rich in Neapolitan and Sorrentino culture, is also full of bustling piazzas, family-run restaurants, and generations of culinary tradition. It can feel overwhelming to decide where to eat, what to order, and what is truly authentic.

Restaurant booth with bottles of alcohol and vintage photos on the wall in Sorrento.
Exploring local restaurants with Access Italy. Courtesy of Cassandra Santoro


For this reason, I joined a tour with Access Italy to experience personally what a guided food tour in Sorrento could offer and what I could learn.

Food tours are already popular in major cities such as Florence, Rome, and Naples, and I am typically someone who enjoys wandering and discovering places independently. However, I found this experience valuable and provided a fresh perspective on local life.

From the first bite, I knew every tasting came with a story. It wasn’t just an aperitivo; it came with the history of the piazza where it was served. The cheese wasn’t just mozzarella but also fresh fiore di latte and provolone del Monaco, sourced from the hills around Massa Lubrense.

Traveling this summer? Read more about the EU's new entry rules at Appetito.

Fresh mozzarella served with tomatoes and bread during a food experience in Sorrento.
Fresh mozzarella from the Sorrento Peninsula showcase the region’s dairy traditions. Courtesy of Cassandra Santoro

Perhaps you have tried gnocchi alla sorrentina, but did you know the region also claims to have invented cannelloni? While many visitors sample limoncello, few realize much of it still comes from IGP-protected lemons grown on family farms throughout the Sorrento Peninsula. It is not just a commercial product; it is a deeply rooted tradition tied directly to Sorrento and understanding that may change your perspective the next time a server offers you a sample.

Fresh lemons, tomatoes, and eggplant displayed at a local market in Sorrento.
IGP protected lemons and local produce play a defining role in Sorrento’s culinary identity. Courtesy of Cassandra Santoro

You may be familiar with wines from the area near Mount Vesuvius. Still, fewer people realize that Campania’s vineyards extend from the Sorrento Peninsula to Gragnano, Tramonti, and the Phlegraean Fields. Some vineyards date back to the ancient Romans, and you can even try a local Metodo Classico wine, produced using the same traditional method as Champagne.

In summary, this food tour stands out by highlighting the close connection between food, culture, and identity. While Naples is famous for street food, the lesser-known dishes throughout the region of Campania, including Sorrento offer their own unique stories and traditions.

It was also a wonderful reminder that the best places are often right in front of us, even in popular destinations; you need to know where to go. Exploring alongside a guide with more than 30 years of local knowledge and a deep passion for the region, we gained insights that no review site or online recommendation could match. And while I won’t reveal the entire menu (some things are better left as a surprise), if you don’t take the time to indulge in a food tour while visiting Sorrento, you may miss out on the authentic local experience you’ve been searching for!

Explore more Sorrento travel stories with Cassandra Santoro.

Food guide toasting with wine in Sorrento.
Enjoying the local food scene with guide Costanze. Courtesy of Cassandra Santoro

To experience this tour visit Access Italy. This luxury travel company offers expertly curated experiences led by passionate local guides. The Amorico family, founders of Access Italy, have spent more than thirty years creating immersive travel experiences throughout Italy. Together, they are deeply rooted in a passion for local culture and authentic connection. Their philosophy of treating guests as amici di famiglia, or family friends, has attracted clients such as Oprah Winfrey and Jessica Alba.

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