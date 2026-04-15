Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

Summer Travel to Italy: Europe’s New Entry Rules Explained

New EU systems are changing how travelers enter Italy, but not all requirements are in place for summer 2026.

10:00 AM EDT on April 15, 2026

Two travelers enjoy the ancient Greek ruins of Segesta in Sicily,

Two travelers enjoy the ancient Greek ruins of Segesta in Sicily, a reminder that even as entry rules evolve, the experience of exploring Italy remains unchanged.

Travelers heading to Italy this summer may be affected by the new European Union entry requirements.

The European Union is in the middle of rolling out two major systems that will change how non-EU visitors enter countries like Italy: the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). 

The EES, which replaces traditional passport stamping with biometric tracking, is now becoming operational across the Schengen Area. Travelers will be required to register fingerprints and facial scans on arrival, creating a digital record of entry and exit tied to the 90-day stay limit.

Planning summer travel? Explore more of Appetito's travel coverage.

Appetito Travels: A 3-Day Trip to Newport, Rhode Island

For a Taste of Italy Without Your Passport, Visit Boston’s North End    

Appetito Travels: A 3-Day Trip to Milan, Italy 

Airports and border crossings across Europe have expressed concerns about congestion, especially during peak travel periods. In Italy, where summer travel volumes are among the highest in Europe, this could get dicey.

Despite widespread headlines, ETIAS will not go into effect until the last quarter of 2026. Travelers from the United States and other visa-exempt countries will eventually need to apply online, pay a €20 fee, and receive approval before boarding a flight to Italy or elsewhere in the EU.

But for now, there is no official app to download, no application to complete, and no requirement to act.

The EU has confirmed that ETIAS will not become mandatory immediately upon launch. Instead, there will be a phased rollout with a transition period, allowing travelers to enter without it while systems and border infrastructure catch up.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple: This summer, entry into Italy remains largely unchanged, other than possible longer lines at your initial entry point. What is changing occurs in the first EU country you land in. Expect longer processing times in some locations, and a shift away from the familiar passport stamp.

And in true Italian fashion, the system may take a little time to get used to.

Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Charleston Says “Ciao” to Positano at Allora

Allora brings a slice of the Amalfi Coast to Charleston, where pasta is made daily and one drink easily turns into three.

April 15, 2026
Travel

EAST Miami Hotel Is the Place to Stay in the Heart of Brickell

Our Editor-in-Chief pays a visit to EAST Miami and finds it to be a luxury oasis in the bustling neighborhood of Brickell.

April 14, 2026
Features

Caffè dell’Oro Shines in Florence

A refined and refreshing dining experience awaits just steps from the Ponte Vecchio.

April 14, 2026
News

Festa Italiana Charlotte: An Italian Food and Wine Festival 

Each May, Festa Italiana Charlotte transforms the city into a lively Italian celebration, blending food, wine, culture, and community with a meaningful charitable purpose.

April 13, 2026
Features

Essere una Buona Forchetta: Where Eating Becomes Appreciation

In Italy, eating is not just about how much or how “well,” but about how much pleasure, attention, and satisfaction one brings to it.

April 13, 2026
Recipes

Casarecce with Pesto and Crispy Calamari from Lido

From Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs, this pesto pasta with crispy calamari captures the coastal flavors and simple cooking of Italy’s best beaches.

April 10, 2026
See all posts