Summer Travel to Italy: Europe’s New Entry Rules Explained

Travelers heading to Italy this summer may be affected by the new European Union entry requirements.

The European Union is in the middle of rolling out two major systems that will change how non-EU visitors enter countries like Italy: the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

The EES, which replaces traditional passport stamping with biometric tracking, is now becoming operational across the Schengen Area. Travelers will be required to register fingerprints and facial scans on arrival, creating a digital record of entry and exit tied to the 90-day stay limit.

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Airports and border crossings across Europe have expressed concerns about congestion, especially during peak travel periods. In Italy, where summer travel volumes are among the highest in Europe, this could get dicey.

Despite widespread headlines, ETIAS will not go into effect until the last quarter of 2026. Travelers from the United States and other visa-exempt countries will eventually need to apply online, pay a €20 fee, and receive approval before boarding a flight to Italy or elsewhere in the EU.

But for now, there is no official app to download, no application to complete, and no requirement to act.

The EU has confirmed that ETIAS will not become mandatory immediately upon launch. Instead, there will be a phased rollout with a transition period, allowing travelers to enter without it while systems and border infrastructure catch up.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple: This summer, entry into Italy remains largely unchanged, other than possible longer lines at your initial entry point. What is changing occurs in the first EU country you land in. Expect longer processing times in some locations, and a shift away from the familiar passport stamp.

And in true Italian fashion, the system may take a little time to get used to.