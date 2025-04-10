Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino Is the Perfect Pour for Pasqua (Easter)

Pasqua, or Easter, is one of the most important holidays in Italy, as it is deeply rooted in religious, cultural, and family traditions. In addition to all of the gatherings, ceremonies and festivals, Pasqua is regularly celebrated with traditional foods and drinks. As a wine enthusiast, I am always thinking about wines for the table, and Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino is not only a favorite, but an ideal choice for any Easter table.

Il Poggione is one of the most renowned wineries in Montalcino, Tuscany. Founded by Lavinio Franceschi and established in the late 19th century, it is one of the original estates that has played a key role in the development and reputation of Brunello di Montalcino. Il Poggione has remained a family-run estate, now managed by the 5th generation of the Franceschi family. Il Poggione follows sustainable farming practices, focusing on minimal intervention and natural techniques that are a balance of tradition and innovation in winemaking.

The vineyards sit at an altitude of 150-450 meters above sea level, benefiting from a mix of Mediterranean and continental climates. The soils are rich in minerals and well-draining, which is why Il Poggione wines are known for their elegance, aging potential, and representation of Montalcino’s unique terroir. While the winery grows other varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah, they primarily work with Sangiovese, the exclusive grape used in Brunello di Montalcino.

The hilltop town of Montalcino is home to Brunello di Montalcino, one of the world's most prestigious wines. Photo by Martin Latecka.

Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino is an ideal wine to sip for Pasqua for several reasons. First, it is made from Sangiovese, a name derived from Sanguis Jovis or Blood of Jupiter. This connection to spirituality and earthly elements aligns well with the themes of renewal and rebirth that Pasqua represents. As this is a good time for tradition and gathering, Brunello is a symbol of tradition and celebration being one of Italy's most historic and prestigious wines. Moreover, Brunello di Montalcino’s structure, acidity, and rich flavors make it an ideal match for classic Easter foods. The bold tannins and earthy notes of Brunello, along with its spice, dried fruit notes, complexity and acidity perfectly complement agnello (lamb), lasagna or other red-sauce pastas, roasted meats, antipasto and aged cheeses.

This lovely Brunello has aromas of spicy black cherry, plum, blackberry and vanilla, with flavors of cherry, dried fig and licorice with mineral undertones. As is customary, this wine is aged for several years in large French oak barrels. It maintains a good balance between fruit and structure, and it demonstrates elegance, complexity, and magnificent aging potential, making Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino the perfect pour for Pasqua.

