Move Over, Spritz: Italian Amaro Is Having a Moment in America

In Italy, the end of a meal doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the evening. There may still be coffee, more conversation and, quite often, a glass of amaro. For generations, the bitter herbal liqueur has had a spot on Italian tables, particularly as a digestivo. And few are as closely tied to Sicily as Averna, created in Caltanissetta in 1868.

Amaro is no longer a distinctly Italian habit. Bottles once unfamiliar to many American drinkers are turning up behind bars and on restaurant menus across the U.S., as interest grows in the flavors and rituals of Italian drinking culture.

Alicia DeVincenzo, advocacy and engagement manager at Disaronno International, the company behind Averna, spoke with Appetito about why Americans are reaching for amaro.

What makes the Italian tradition of drinking amaro after dinner so special?

I think what makes it so special is that it’s really about slowing down and savoring the moment. In Italy, having an amaro after dinner isn’t just about the drink itself, it’s part of the ritual of gathering, lingering around the table, and enjoying good food and good conversation. There’s something really beautiful about ending a meal that way.

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Why do you think Americans are becoming more interested in amaro?

I think Italian culture is having a big moment right now. The White Lotus definitely helped introduce a lot of consumers to that Italian lifestyle and way of enjoying food and drink, and I think we’ve been on an upward trend ever since. There’s a growing appreciation in the U.S. for the slower, more intentional approach to drinking that’s so deeply rooted in Italian culture.

What does Averna tell us about Sicily and its drinking culture?

Averna tells the story of a place and a people who are deeply rooted in tradition. Sicilians are incredibly proud of their culture, and you can see that pride reflected in the craftsmanship and care that goes into everything they produce. Averna feels like an expression of Sicily rich, authentic, and meant to be enjoyed slowly.

Why is amaro having a moment in the U.S.?

I think consumers are becoming more interested in moderation and lower-ABV options, and amaro fits naturally into that evolving drinking culture. But I also think people are looking for more flavor and more of a story behind what they’re drinking.

What’s the best way to enjoy Averna if you’re trying it for the first time?

I’d say start with it neat. You really want to experience the essence of the flavors as they are and get a feel for what stands out to your palate. From there, you can experiment. Personally, I love Averna with soda water and a lemon twist it’s refreshing, bright, and lets the character of the amaro really shine.

If you were enjoying Averna in Sicily, what would the perfect setting be?

I’d pull up to a little beach town, order an Averna and soda with a lemon twist, and just sit back and take it all in. Ideally, you’re somewhere overlooking the water, with the waves coming in and nowhere you need to be. That feels like the perfect way to experience Averna and Sicily.