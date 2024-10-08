Darra Goldstein, Cortney Burns, and Appetito co-founder Richard Martin have joined forces to create a six-volume series, Preserved, from Hardie Grant Publishing. The latest volumes, 3 and 4, Preserved: Drinks and Preserved: Vegetables, are out this week, filled with stories and recipes that spotlight varied cultures' methods for preserving ingredients and making delicious food and drink out of them. Appetito is proud to feature a recipe from Preserved: Drinks, for a homemade amaro that takes some time and effort, but has an excellent result, a richly colored, deeply flavorful drink great for sipping or mixing into cocktails.

Amaro is Italian for “bitter,” though the word has become something of a catchall for any bittersweet, herbaceous, Italian-made liqueur. Amari (the plural form of amaro) are typically offered as a digestif their medicinal mix of spices, herbs, and barks implies that they can settle the stomach after a rich meal. But as amaro has become more widely used in recent years, the once-dusty bottles have moved forward in liquor cabinets and on bar shelves to be employed as an aperitif or as a flavor-packed mixer in sours, spritzes, and citrusy cocktails.

The complex production of amaro seems best left to Italian families working from centuries-old recipes, although a few noteworthy brands have emerged in the United States. We hope this recipe will encourage you to enter the fray and add your own unique touches—though it will require patience and perseverance! For one thing, sourcing the ingredients seems daunting, given the mix of bitter barks, unheard-of herbs, and dried flowers, in addition to spices, roots, and citrus peels. Then there’s the matter of macerating these elements in the base spirit, creating a sugary syrup, mixing the two, and then aging them for months or longer.

Yet don’t let this stop you. Creating a diy amaro will yield the ultimate beveragemaking bragging rights, and the obstacles are easy to overcome. Start by searching the internet for “botanicals near me” to find a spice or herb shop where you can source the roots and other ingredients. Our recipe calls for a mix of overproof vodka and brandy for its neutral spirits base, which are easy enough to find at most liquor stores. For aging, we provide three different methods, with oak and without.

This recipe makes about 1 3/4 quarts or 1.75 liters.

Excerpted with permission from Preserved: Drinks: 25 Recipes by: Darra Goldstein, Cortney Burns, and Richard Martin published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, October 2024, RRP $22.00 Hardcover.