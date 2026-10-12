Mangiarsi le Mani: The Italian Expression for Regret

In Italian, food is rarely just food. It organizes time, relationships, and expectations. This column explores Italian sayings and proverbs as ways of thinking shaped at the table.

These expressions preserve that knowledge in compact form. Read literally, they speak about eating. Read more closely, they offer insight into how experience, pleasure, and social life are understood.

The aim is simple: to treat language as another ingredient—handled with care, tasted slowly, and shared. No prior appetite required. It tends to arrive along the way.

Mangiarsi le mani

Literal translation: To eat one’s hands.

Meaning: To feel intense regret or frustration, especially over an opportunity lost.

A job declined just before the salary was increased. A bargain passed up only to find it gone the next day. An overlooked object that later became a collector’s item. Italian has an expression for the moment when good judgment arrives immediately after it has ceased to be useful: mangiarsi le mani.

The expression describes more than disappointment. It belongs to situations in which a different decision might have produced a better result, but the moment for making that decision has passed. By the time regret sets in, there is no possibility of repair—and apparently very little left to eat.

The historical record offers a small but revealing clue to the image. The fifth edition of the Vocabolario degli Accademici della Crusca, whose first volume appeared in 1863, does not give mangiarsi le mani an independent definition. Instead, it directs the reader to mordersi le mani—“to bite one’s hands.”

The connection does not establish exactly when or how the more hyperbolic version arose, but it helps explain its peculiar force. Biting one’s hands is a physically imaginable response to extreme anger, anguish, or impotence; eating them is not. In the shift from mordere to mangiare, an image already associated with distress moves beyond physical plausibility. Regret does not stop after the first bite. It demands the entire meal.

Some Italians go even farther up the arm, using the more anatomically ambitious variant mangiarsi i gomiti—“to eat one’s elbows.” The meaning remains the same, although the task becomes considerably less practical: like the lost opportunity itself, the meal is now out of reach.

English responds to the same emotion by telling people to kick themselves. Both expressions direct the consequences of a bad decision back toward the person who made it, but their bodily logic is different. English imagines regret as a punishing blow. Italian translates it into appetite. The person who regrets becomes simultaneously diner, dish, and dissatisfied customer.

This does not mean, of course, that Italians literally understand every experience through food. But the expression shows how readily the language of eating can give form even to experiences that have nothing to do with hunger. They eat words, devour distances, consume people with kisses, and, in moments of fury, may even eat someone alive. Faced with a lost opportunity, they perform the same linguistic transformation upon themselves.

By then, the desired object is gone and the decision cannot be reversed. There is nothing left to recover and nothing left to grasp.

And so one finds something else to eat.