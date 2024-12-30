Now’s the Time for a Holiday Reboot ahead of the New Year

We find ourselves in the days between Christmas/Hanukkah and New Year’s when the days blend together. Maybe you’re feeling relaxed and well-rested, perhaps a bit stuffed from holiday feasts, and likely unsure of what day of the week it is. Here’s your wellness reminder to gain awareness for how you feel physically and mentally, and to dedicate some time to caring for yourself even before January 1st.

1. Check-In & Reflect

Take a moment to pause right now and check in with yourself. How are you really feeling after the holidays? Take a few deep breaths, reflect, and journal your thoughts. Some questions to guide you:

What are three words that describe how you feel today—physically, emotionally, and mentally? What moments during the holidays brought you the most joy, and how can you bring that energy into the new year? What are one or two habits or routines you’re excited to restart or refresh?

It’s about awareness, not perfection—this is your chance to reset and set some intentions for the season ahead.

2. Move with Joy

Whether it’s a walk in the neighborhood, a gentle stretch, or signing up for that workout class you’ve been eyeing—move your body in a way that feels good. It doesn’t have to be intense; just something that gets you energized and reconnected to your body.

Especially after taking some time off, give yourself grace to start small. Even a 10-minute walk or a dance break in your living room counts—something is always better than nothing.

3. Nourish, Don’t Restrict

After all the holiday indulgence, now’s the time to focus on nourishing your body with intention. Rather than wanting to restrict and punish yourself, instead focus on adding in plenty of protein, veggies, and healthy fats.

Think of food as fuel to energize you and support your well-being, not something to fear or feel guilty about. A colorful, balanced plate can brighten not just your meal but your mood, too.

4. Be Kind to Yourself

Give yourself grace as you transition back into your routine. The holidays are a beautiful time to step out of routine, rest, and relax.

As you return to your day-to-day, remember that it’s normal to need time to find your rhythm again. Recognize and celebrate small wins, and don’t let the desire for perfection get in the way of progress. Sustainable change happens when we show up with compassion, not criticism.