The Quest for Balance over Perfection in the Italian Lifestyle

As a Health & Wellness Coach , people often assume I follow a "perfect" set of rules for my lifestyle—or that I’d expect others to do the same. But the truth is that I love nachos, martinis , lounging, and embracing life’s indulgences!

We can all learn from the Italian way of life: instead of striving for perfection, focus on balance. And balance doesn’t mean sacrificing joy for discipline. It’s about prioritizing what nourishes your mind, body, and soul. In practice, this means enjoying high-quality, nutrient-rich foods, spending time outdoors, resting when you need it, and prioritizing relationships that make you feel good.

For me, balance means leaning into joyful moments while nurturing healthy habits most of the time. It’s about letting go of the all-or-nothing mentality that frames health as either 'on' or 'off.'

Of course, balance looks different for everyone, and part of the journey is discovering what makes you feel your best—inside and out. You can enjoy the things you love and prioritize your well-being. The two can absolutely coexist.

To help you achieve a balance that feels good for you, ask yourself:

• What in my life gives me energy and joy?

• What in my life feels challenging or depleting?

• How do I want to feel?

• What habits, activities, or routines help me align with that feeling?

• What does balance look like for me right now?

When you define balance on your own terms, you create space to enjoy life’s indulgences while feeling your best.

That’s the good stuff.