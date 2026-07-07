Pamina Gelato Scores a Goal with World Cup Inspired Flavors in NYC

Growing up in Argentina, the World Cup wasn't just a tournament—it was an event that eclipsed everything else. The country came to a still, families gathered around the television, and an entire nation dreamed alongside the Albiceleste, the affectionate nickname given to the Argentinian team that has captured the hearts of millions around the world. With my eyes glued to the screen, I watched as Diego Maradona showed us that passion could defy the impossible, and Messi after him, and each goal they scored, we all did, erupting in cheers of pure joy and lifelong memories.

That same spirit of celebration finds an unexpected home this summer at Pamina Dolci e Gelato in Greenwich Village. There, soccer and gelato come together to celebrate cultures from around the globe. Throughout the weeks that the tournament lasts, the Manhattan gelateria invites guests to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event with one of Italy's most beloved traditions: handcrafted gelato.

Mexico's Tropical Chili Lime sorbet combines mango, passion fruit, chamoy and Tajín. Courtesy of Pamina

“The World Cup brings people together from all over the world, and we wanted to capture that spirit through a series of gelato flavors inspired by different participating countries” shared Riccardo Orfino, Chef and partner of One More Hospitality Group and Pamina Dolci e Gelato. “Gelato and soccer are a natural match because both create memorable experiences that bring people together, spark conversation, and celebrate culture” he adds.

Pamina is releasing the collection in stages throughout the tournament. Each flavor was inspired by a participating nation, drawing on ingredients and desserts that reflect its culinary heritage. Apple Pie Crunch featuring vanilla gelato with cinnamon apple swirl and buttery pie crust crumble represented the United States team, while Tropical Chili Lime celebrated the flavors of Mexico with mango, passion fruit, chamoy, and Tajín. Japan followed with a Matcha White Chocolate gelato and Pastel de Nata represented Portugal with a delicious custard gelato layered with caramelized sugar and crunchy pastry pieces. July began with ultra-creamy Dulce de Leche Supreme from Argentina and concludes with France's Lavender Honey Vanilla and Spain's Churro Chocolate, both available until June 19.

Besides the World Cup flavors, the gelato case is kept exciting with a mix of signature and seasonal rotations. Among the permanent lineup, two flavors are regular’s favorites - Pamina, the shop's namesake, a custard-based gelato infused with fragrant jasmine, offering an elegant balance of floral and creamy notes. Equally beloved is Pistachio, whose nutty, silky texture has inspired a loyal following. For many regulars, no visit is complete without a scoop, making it one of the shop's most requested and best-selling flavors.

Adding even more seasonal sweetness, a rotating selection of fruit-forward sorbets is crafted throughout the year using produce sourced from the Union Square Greenmarket whenever possible. “Working with seasonal local produce allows us to highlight the best flavors of each season while supporting local farmers and showcasing the incredible ingredients available in our community” explains the chef.

Just as the World Cup has long united fans across borders through a shared love of the game, Pamina's World Cup Gelati collection offers a delicious reminder that food has the same power. One scoop at a time, the collection invites guests to travel the globe, discover new flavors, and celebrate the cultures that make soccer and gelato, so universally beloved.