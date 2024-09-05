Q&A: Bella Gerard opens up about creating a hair accessory collection with RPZL

There’s plenty to highlight when it comes to end-of-summer and early fall fashion.

But hair accessories, in my humble opinion, deserve a brighter spotlight this year. We saw bows trend hard over the past couple seasons but there is plenty of room for creativity beyond the classic hair pieces that have added a little extra to our looks for ages.

So, imagine my excitement to learn Bella Gerard, editor, creator and author of The B List — and also my good friend and college roommate — was releasing a collection of hair accessories in collaboration with RPZL, a hair extension and accessory brand founded by Lisa Richards.

Bella Gerard x RPZL, a collection of mostly metal-focused hair pieces, launched earlier this summer, but is sure to trend through autumn — especially with new colorways, timed perfectly to fast-approaching New York Fashion Week.

Gerard opened up about the collaboration, her inspiration, the creation process, and more in a Q&A with Appetito magazine.

Editor’s note: This Q&A has been lightly edited.

Tell me a little bit about the new RPZL x Bella Gerard collection. Give me a breakdown of the pieces included.

The collection features six different hair accessories, all of which can be used to enhance everyday attire or compliment more formal getups.

The hero products are our two hair cuffs, the Bella Cuff and the Morgan Stacked Cuff. Both come in silver and gold. Then, there's the Sophia pin, a smaller cuff that slides on top of your hair tie for a little extra accent on a half-up hairstyle. The collection wildcards are the Candi Metal Hair Bracelets, available in a duo of gold and silver, the stretchy Spiral Hair Wraps, and the Effortless Clip, our alternative to the classic claw clip. Our version is flat to the head, so it's safer for driving, sitting back and laying down.

The Morgan Cuff and Sophia Mini Hair Pin are named after my sisters, and the Candi Metal Hair Bracelets are named after my mom. They've all got great hair, and I chose each product's name based on who I thought might wear each piece the most.

What was your inspiration for the collection?

I've been getting my hair done by Steph Angelone at RPZL for the last few NYFW seasons, and I was always scouring the Internet trying to find unique hair accessories for her to incorporate into my looks. When I brought in a metal spiral and asked her to corkscrew it over a ponytail last season, everyone had questions about how to get the look for themselves. At this point, RPZL already offered a gorgeous array of accessories like headbands, bows and hair clips, so we decided to develop an entirely new line that was a little more high-fashion, with a focus on metals and elevated accents.

What was it like working with RPZL?

Working with Lisa and the RPZL team was the best part of creating this collection. As an editor and content creator, I'm often a one-woman show, so to [have] the privilege of working with other talented, driven ladies is always a treat. I'm so inspired by Lisa's work ethic, creativity and joie de vivre. I can get bogged down by the details, but she always sees the good in each step of the process!



Tell me about the production process. What was that like for you?

Lisa and the RPZL team let me be extremely picky when it came to sourcing, wear-testing and curating the collection. We really wanted to offer a luxury product at an affordable price point, and it took months to narrow down exactly what we wanted the collection to look like.

Originally, it was all metals, like the cuffs, but we also wanted to incorporate personal touches — like my affinity for flat claw clips, à la the Effortless Clip — as well as callbacks to some of my most-loved NYFW looks. Everyone loved my metal hair spiral, but no one wanted to wear something so intense on a daily basis, so we landed on the Spiral Hair Wraps, which are stretchy and comfortable, to channel that look in a much more wearable way.



What are the best uses for these pieces?

The Morgan and Bella cuffs are perfect for accenting ponytails and buns, as are the Candi Hair Bracelets, which are really meant to stay on your wrist when not in use. No more snapping photos only to realize later that you've got an ugly black hair tie on your wrist! The Candis [perform] double duty as hair accessories and arm candy.

The Sophia Mini Pin is ideal for sliding onto a simple half-up style to jazz it up, but I've also heard from shoppers with thinner hair that they use it as a ponytail cuff if the Bella or the Morgan is too big for their pony.

The Spiral Hair Wraps work best on a low ponytail, and even though they look tricky, they're deceptively easy to wrap around and around for an editorial look in seconds!

Lastly, the Effortless Clip can be subbed in whenever you'd normally opt for a claw clip for a more chic and comfortable alternative.



What are your favorite ways to style your own hair with the collection items? Do you have a favorite piece from the collab?

I definitely get the most wear out of the Effortless Clip and my Bella Cuff in gold! But I'm also a really big fan of the Spiral Hair Wrap when I feel like my outfit leaves something to be desired. These days, a slicked-back bun is expected — a more inspired updo definitely turns heads!



When people see the pieces, what do you hope they feel or think of?

I hope these pieces inspire shoppers to elevate their everyday hairdos in a low-effort way. It takes all of 5 seconds to add a cuff to the base of your bun or ponytail, but the impact is major! It shouldn't cost [that much] time and effort to give your look a little oomph.



These come at a good time to think about seasonal transition. How would you advise wearers to take these pieces seamlessly from their summer wardrobes to their fall wardrobes?

I've loved seeing shoppers style these pieces for summer, but I think they'll really shine for fall. I'm just itching to pair a cozy turtleneck with an edgy updo and a metal cuff! The contrast is so cool, and these pieces really can be worn with anything. Their versatility is what makes them such solid investment pieces.



Are you working on any other collaborations we should watch for going forward?

We may or may not have more cuffs on the way for fall! Think autumnal tones, more metallics in new shapes and sizes, etc. All pending!