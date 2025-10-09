Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Seasonal Reset: Italian-Inspired Tips to Ease into Fall

As the season shifts, take a cue from Italian lifestyle—ground yourself with mindful rituals, seasonal food, and simple pleasures that make fall feel like a fresh start.

9:00 AM EDT on October 9, 2025

Rowboats glide across a quiet lake in Central Park on a crisp autumn day, framed by colorful fall foliage.

A peaceful fall afternoon in New York’s Central Park – where changing leaves and slower rhythms invite a seasonal reset. Courtesy of Marianna Cuomo Maier.

Fall is here - the season of pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and football. As October begins, the air cools, routines return, and work and school are in full swing. Many of us crave this structure after a busy summer season and free-flowing pace, but it’s easy to lose the sparkle, too. Fall is an opportunity to ground ourselves, reset, and realign. Italian culture serves as a model to honor seasonal rhythms through food, rituals, and lifestyle.

Italians embrace il ritmo, the natural rhythm of life. Thinking of life in seasons can help us recognize that things enter and exit our lives at different times. The more we can adapt to these shifts, the more space we create for exploration, growth, and transformation.

Reset Your Routine

As we transition to the fall, we can shift our daily structure to match the season: earlier evenings, slower mornings, and cozy moments at home. Even something simple, like taking a daily passeggiata (an evening stroll), can help anchor the day and unwind.

Nourish with the Season

Italy celebrates the harvest in the fall of grapes, olives, and mushrooms. Italian cooking reflects this abundance, reminding us to do the same. 

Visit local farmers markets and cook with what’s in season: squash, apples, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and more. Think mushroom risotto, squash ravioli, and pumpkin pasta.

Practice mindful eating: sit down, put your phone away, and slow down to savor each bite. Better yet, enjoy your meal with others – the Italian way.

Refresh Your Space

In Italy, seasonal rituals often start at home, including using seasonal decor, setting a cozy table, and changing the linens. Maybe this is an opportunity to declutter or revamp your space. Small changes in our environment can shift our mood and mindset in big ways.

Ground with Glimmers

Anchor your day with small moments of joy. I call these little moments or rituals “glimmers.” Glimmers are those fleeting moments of joy, calm, or awe—like sunlight on your face, the first sip of morning coffee, or the beauty of a flower in a bush. They’re the opposite of triggers. These little cues signal safety to the nervous system, activating the parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) state and helping you feel more grounded and connected. 

In Italy, these glimmers often become rituals: a morning espresso, evening passeggiata, or Sunday family meal. The practice isn’t just about the act, it’s about slowing down enough to notice. 

Fall invites us to pause, reset, and live more intentionally. By drawing on Italian traditions of seasonal eating, mindful rituals, and honoring rhythm, we can find balance and joy in this seasonal transition.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Prosecco DOC & Digital Detox: The Art of Slowing Down (With a Glass in Hand)

With its light and versatile nature, Prosecco DOC fits seamlessly into the philosophy of the digital detox. Its fine, joyful bubbles invite you to slow down, to savor the moment.

October 8, 2025
News

Philly Cookbook Events This Fall

From Mother Sauce author Lucinda Scala Quinn to The Sweet Life at Fortezza’s Annette Joseph, these celebrations of chefs, authors, and Philadelphia’s food community deserve a spot on your calendar.

October 8, 2025
Features

Chef Alex Espinoza Keeps Bottega’s Legacy Alive in Napa Valley

At Bottega Napa Valley, Executive Chef Alex Espinoza honors Michael Chiarello’s legacy with heartfelt Italian cooking, local ingredients, and a deep sense of hospitality.

October 7, 2025
Features

Cheese Festival in Bra Celebrates the World Around Food

At Slow Food’s Cheese festival in Bra, Italy, raw milk producers, artisans, and visitors from around the globe gather to celebrate biodiversity, tradition, and the culture of food.

October 7, 2025
Recipes

How to Make Power Pasta

A nourishing whole grain pasta recipe with fresh greens, lemon, and pistachios that delivers comfort and flavor in every bite.

October 6, 2025
See all posts