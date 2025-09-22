How to Make Pumpkin Sauce with Locatelli Pecorino Romano

I grew up in upstate New York using Locatelli Pecorino Romano cheese imported from Italy in all our family recipes. My great-grandmother, grandmother , mom and all my aunts instilled the importance of using this 100% sheep’s milk cheese that we would buy in blocks at the Italian market. It was the gold standard in all our recipes and graced our table nightly.

Locatelli Pecorino Romano Cheese is imported from Italy.

The nine-month aging process gives the cheese an authentic nutty taste that can’t be duplicated and makes every dish shine, including this delectable new pumpkin sauce I developed.

It’s easy to see how this salty, bold and unforgettable cheese is the vital ingredient in my creamy pumpkin pasta dish. I use the Locatelli cheese two ways as it brings a richness to this pumpkin flavor. First, I blend it into the pasta sauce and then dust it on top as the crowning glory for the table.

This special cheese is the zip and zing that really makes this fall dish sing!

Enjoy this seasonal and delicious pasta dish from my kitchen to yours!