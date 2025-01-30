Serie A: AC Milan-Inter Milan, Roma-Napoli, Cotoletta alla Milanese

At Appetito, we encourage our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly snapshot of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A soccer. This weekend, Italy's top soccer league is characterized by fierce rivalries and you won’t want to miss a minute! February may be the month of love, but there’s definitely no love between these athletic adversaries. Read more to get a full preview of the two most anticipated matches, plus some great recipe ideas to help you enjoy the game in the company of family and friends.

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Sun. February 2 at 12pm EST

This is undoubtedly one of the most popular, yet divisive fixtures, both in Milan and elsewhere.

In soccer, the term derby is used to describe a match played between local rivals, with this one known as the Derby di Milano or the Derby della Madonnina — a nod to the famed statue atop the city’s landmark cathedral. Historically, Inter Milan boasts more wins against AC Milan, but this hasn’t been the case in their last two matches against one another, making any bets on the game’s outcome a mystery.

The Rossoneri (AC Milan) find themselves in a phase of transformation, having recently hired a new coach. The club also announced just days ago that English Premier League defender Kyle Walker was joining AC Milan on loan, for the remainder of the season. Possessing experience, agility, and physicality, he will undoubtedly bring added force to the club’s defensive line.

Meanwhile, Nerazzurri (Inter) fans have reason to remain hopeful ahead of the derby. After a slow start to the season, striker Lautaro Martinez – considered one of the best in the world – is back to his unstoppable form. The team’s captain is currently the fifth highest scorer in the league with nine goals. With both teams in a strong position, there’s no guessing who will take the victory this time around.

Quick Facts Ahead of the Game

AC Milan currently sits in seventh place with 34 points

American midfielder Christian Pulisic currently has six goals and 4 assists, making his presence fundamental for AC Milan

Inter Milan currently sits in second place with 50 points

Inter striker Marcus Thuram is the league’s second highest scorer with 13 goals

Roma vs. Napoli

Sun. Feb. 2 at 2:45pm EST

Another bitter rivalry is the Derby del Sole (or the Derby of the Sun), making this one also a must-watch. It’s true that media coverage often focuses heavily on northern Italy’s big soccer clubs, which is why this match is a real treat for central and southern Italians. And while both clubs have won the Scudetto three times in their history, as it stands this season, Napoli may very well break this tied record and celebrate its fourth championship title. History aside, this will be an interesting fixture as it marks the return of Romelu Lukaku, who played on loan for Roma last season. In fact, their last match against one another saw the striker score the game’s only goal, which secured Napoli a victory. Given this, there’s no doubt that tensions both on and off the pitch will be high!

Quick Facts Ahead of the Game

Roma currently sits in ninth place with 30 points

The Giallorossi (Roma) have yet to lose a game in 2025, having won three and tied one

Napoli currently sits in first place with 53 points

Having won its last five games, Napoli remains one of the league’s toughest opponents

Gameday Recipe

I can’t think of a more fitting dish to celebrate the Derby of Milan than with a Cotoletta alla Milanese. This is the city’s most iconic dish, making it a perfect choice to watch the big match. There’s also nothing more satisfying than enjoying something crispy and fried when watching a game of this magnitude. Our Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto recently posted a great demo video on Instagram that will help you make the perfect Milanese veal cutlet. Be sure to check it out!

For those hosting during the Roma-Napoli game, I recommend going for an aperitivo-style gathering. And since the game is taking place in Rome, opt for a drink like Il Cardinale, which is said to have been born in the Eternal City during the 1950s. Pair it with classic aperitivo snacks like chips and nuts. This combination is sure to be a winner and couldn’t make entertaining any easier. Buon appetito e buona partita!