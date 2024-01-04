Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation

This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.

1:00 PM EST on January 4, 2024

Cardinale cocktail

Il Cardinale, a Cinzano cocktail featured in Paul Feinstein’s book, Italy Cocktails. Photo: Marisa Lynch and Meredith Stisser

Italian cocktail culture finally gets its bible with Paul Feinstein's definitive new book, Italy Cocktails—An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by Italia. To source the recipes, the veteran food and travel writer looked to bars and brands from Italy to the United States and beyond, resulting in a collection that spans aperitivo to digestivo and everything in between. You'll find Negroni variations such as the Il Cardinale, featured below, along with useful advice on assembling the perfect Italian bar cart, knowing your way around Italian vermouths, and much more.

The Cardinale was invented in 1950 by Giovanni Raimondo at the Excelsior Hotel in Rome. The story goes that it was made for a visiting Cardinal from Germany. But whatever the origin (there are competing claims of versions from 1926 and 1947, of course), the Cardinale is really just a Negroni that uses dry vermouth instead of sweet and is a bit lighter in color. Accordingly, the taste is less sweet than a Negroni, so if your taste buds lend themselves to less sugary vibes, you might want to give Il Cardinale a try.

Excerpted with permission from Italy Cocktails — An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by Italia by Paul Feinstein published by Cider Mill Press, December 2023.

Il Cardinale Cocktail

Il Cardinale Cocktail

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Giovanni Raimondo
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. 1 gin

  • ½ oz. Campari

  • ¾ oz. Cinzano Extra Dry Vermouth

Directions

  • Fill a rocks glass with ice.
  • Pour all the ingredients directly into the rocks glass and stir.
  • Garnish with lemon zest.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

In Praise of the Braise: Chicken in White Wine

Our Editor-in-Chief shares a fast and easy braise using chicken and white wine inspired by a legendary Louisiana restaurant.

January 5, 2024
Recipes

8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.

January 4, 2024
See all posts