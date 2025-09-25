Talucci’s Bakery Offers La Dolce Vita in the Lowcountry of Carolina

A short drive north of Charleston, in the heart of Summerville, lies Talluci's Bakery , where Jacklyn and Charles Talucci have breathed new life into a historic little space, where the air smells of fresh espresso , buttery croissants, and delicate pastries that feel like a love letter to tradition.

Mornings at Talucci’s begin with the comfort of bagels, muffins, and croissants, while afternoons invite indulgence with tiramisu, strawberry Italian cake, éclairs, cannoli, Lobster Tails, and the layered yet elusive elegance of sfogliatelle. The market is filled with freshly baked breads, colorful Italian cookies, and creamy gelato for those craving something cool on a hot Lowcountry day.

Fresh sfogliatelle at Talluci's Bakery.

Behind the pastry creations is Charles, a classically trained chef with deep Italian roots. With a degree from Baltimore International Culinary College, he studied under Master Chef Yan Bandula (one of only 11 certified pastry chefs in the world) and Joseph Poupon, while also carrying the influence of his father, an Italian Olympian chef from Milan, and his mother, from Tuscany. With over two decades of experience, Charles brings this heritage to life in every loaf of bread, every delicate pastry, every piece crafted completely from scratch.

Jacklyn is in charge of the coffee counter, which she has dedicated to an authentic Italian experience. She and her team trained for two weeks in Florence, learning the art of espresso from true masters, so every cappuccino feels like it could have been poured in a Tuscan café.

A menu board at Talucci's Bakery.

At Talluci’s, though, there is more than sweets and coffee. Focaccia, semolina bread, and 95 imported Italian wines round out the menu, with wine tastings offered regularly. In true community spirit, Talucci’s extends discounts to teachers, military, and first responders—and $1 coffees for police.

What makes Talucci’s truly special, though, is more than just the food: it’s the family. Between them, Jacklyn and Charles have eight children, many of whom are involved in the business. In an age when family traditions can so easily fade, it’s refreshing to see recipes, stories, and passion passed down to the next generation.

A fresh baked pizza at Talluci's Bakery.

The Taluccis’ philosophy is simple yet powerful: quality, community, legacy, and tradition. You can feel it in the music playing softly in Italian, taste it in the flour they import to maintain European standards, and see it in the way they pour their heart into every detail.

Talucci’s isn’t just a bakery, it’s a gathering place, a taste of Italy in the Lowcountry, and a reminder that some traditions are worth holding onto.