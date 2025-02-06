Skip to Content
The Art of Letting Go: Decluttering Your Mind, Body, and Space

Our Health & Wellness expert offers some seasonal advice on how to declutter our lives in myriad ways this winter.

10:00 AM EST on February 6, 2025

A decluttered bedroom.

Have you ever looked at your messy desk and felt your anxiety spike? It’s no coincidence, as our external spaces often mirror our internal state. When you clear out your physical space, you’re also creating room for new energy, ideas, and possibilities.

As we spend more time indoors this season, let’s take this as an opportunity to declutter our minds, bodies, and spaces. Here’s how:

Find mental clarity:

  • Pause and reflect: Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and notice how you feel in this moment. Notice any tension or thoughts running through your mind.
  • Practice gratitude: Write down 3 things you feel grateful for. Even small moments of joy can shift your perspective.
  • Set a goal: Choose one small, achievable goal for the day to create a sense of accomplishment.
  • Energy audit: What’s giving me energy? What’s draining it?

Connect to your body:

  • Audit your routines and habits: Are you nourishing yourself with wholesome food? Getting enough sleep? Finding time to move your body? Reflect on how you’re starting and ending your day.
    • Nourishment: Add one vibrant, nourishing ingredient to your meals this week, like colorful vegetables or a favorite recipe.
    • Joyful Movement: Find a physical activity that sparks joy, whether it’s a walk, yoga, or strength training.
    • Prioritize Rest: Build a calming evening routine by dimming the lights, unplugging from devices, and reflecting on the day.
The desk of Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto in need of decluttering.
The desk of Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto in need of decluttering.

Simplify your space:

  • Tidy your desk: a clean workspace can help you focus and feel more productive.
  • Clean out your closet. Start small by tackling your socks or underwear drawer. Donate or sell items you haven’t worn in over a year to create space for what you truly love.
  • Go through your pantry and fridge: Toss expired items and organize what’s left. Make room for nourishing ingredients that support your well-being.

Letting go, whether it’s of clutter, old habits, or a negative mindset, is an act of self-care. By decluttering, you gain clarity and create space for what you truly want and need to thrive.

If these tips resonate, I’d love to hear how you’re creating space for what matters most. Tag me on Instagram @gratawellness or email me at marianna@gratawellness.com to share your journey.

