The Beauty and Reality of the Slow Season in Italy

Here in Italy, autumn light is starting to shine, which means summer is ending and the familiar anticipation of another busy year's end is setting in.

For many locals, tourism along the coast is temporarily dying but the tradition of taking a well-earned break after months of long hours, seven-day workweeks, and very few days off is still very much alive.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I've never been afraid of hard work or a busy schedule. Yet, after years of living and traveling in Italy, I've slowly come to appreciate the beauty of this downtime, too.

The beach clubs begin to break down until March, the sounds of the crowds fade, some shops close their doors, and suddenly you can swim in the (very cold) clear sea without another person in sight. The towns are quiet, and maybe they feel like they belong to the locals again.

This year, however, the air also feels heavy. Ongoing protests and uncertainty are affecting so many local families and businesses. It's a reminder that behind Italy's beauty are hardworking communities whose livelihoods depend on a season and lifestyle that can be both rewarding and exhausting.

I share this because I believe la dolce far niente, the sweetness of doing nothing, and those long Italian coffee breaks are very real. But I also think this way of life is widely misunderstood, and Italians' hard work and sacrifices to enjoy those moments are often overlooked.

So as the coast slowly settles into its quieter months, we'll enjoy the quiet days. But we'll also use this time to recharge, reflect on the season behind us, and get back to work on what will make tourism better for 2027 and, even more importantly, improve the lifestyle of those who make tourism possible.