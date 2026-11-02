Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Advertisement
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

The Beauty and Reality of the Slow Season in Italy

Our Sorrento-based contributor reflects on the dawn of the seasonal shift away from the months of rampant tourism in Italy.

9:00 AM EST on November 2, 2026

An end of the season sunset at Marina di Puolo near Sorrento.

An end of the season sunset at Marina di Puolo near Sorrento.

Here in Italy, autumn light is starting to shine, which means summer is ending and the familiar anticipation of another busy year's end is setting in.

For many locals, tourism along the coast is temporarily dying but the tradition of taking a well-earned break after months of long hours, seven-day workweeks, and very few days off is still very much alive.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I've never been afraid of hard work or a busy schedule. Yet, after years of living and traveling in Italy, I've slowly come to appreciate the beauty of this downtime, too.

The beach clubs begin to break down until March, the sounds of the crowds fade, some shops close their doors, and suddenly you can swim in the (very cold) clear sea without another person in sight. The towns are quiet, and maybe they feel like they belong to the locals again.

This year, however, the air also feels heavy. Ongoing protests and uncertainty are affecting so many local families and businesses. It's a reminder that behind Italy's beauty are hardworking communities whose livelihoods depend on a season and lifestyle that can be both rewarding and exhausting.

I share this because I believe la dolce far niente, the sweetness of doing nothing, and those long Italian coffee breaks are very real. But I also think this way of life is widely misunderstood, and Italians' hard work and sacrifices to enjoy those moments are often overlooked.

So as the coast slowly settles into its quieter months, we'll enjoy the quiet days. But we'll also use this time to recharge, reflect on the season behind us, and get back to work on what will make tourism better for 2027 and, even more importantly, improve the lifestyle of those who make tourism possible.

Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest in food, travel, recipes, and Italian culture stories.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

News

Perfume & Culinary Retreat in Italy: April 2027

Appetito contributor Anita Jozsef is co-organizing a weeklong Perfume & Culinary Retreat with perfumer Franziska Josteit, bringing Scandinavian gastronomy and the art of perfumery together in Civitanova Marche, Italy.

November 2, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 60 Cozy Women’s Finds for Autumn/Winter 2026 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

November 1, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

On Gremolata and Death: a Halloween Story Starring Parsley

A craving for parsley inspires a recipe for Gremolata and research into the funerary rituals of ancient Rome.

October 30, 2026
Recipes

Pasta Wednesday, Week 4: Baked Ziti

Joanna Moeller wraps up her Pasta Wednesday series with Baked Ziti, a classic Italian American dish inspired by her mother's version.

October 29, 2026
Features

Luisa’s Table: Festivals in Campania and a Michelin Star in Milan

In her new column, Luisa Ruocco shares the culinary highlights of her latest Italian travels that take her from Campania to Milan.

October 28, 2026
Travel

Montage Laguna Beach: Coastal Italian Bliss in Southern California

Our intrepid traveler finds a resemblance to the Amalfi Coast's finest hotels at Montage Laguna Beach in southern California.

October 27, 2026
Advertisement