What to Know About Falanghina Wine

After a week in Capri, asking for a glass of Falanghina rolled off my tongue with ease — and it still does, a couple years later.

At the time though, the delicious varietal was new to me, and it remains lesser known to many.

Luckily, for oenophiles with a taste for Italian wines, Bella Sirena has arrived stateside. Earlier this summer, the company brought its Falanghina wine to select T Bar locations, and is selling it online with plans to expand its offering in the fall to New York City.

“I am thrilled to bring one of my favorite wines, Falanghina, to the U.S. for anyone to enjoy, indulge, and taste the incredible wines the Amalfi Coast has to offer,” says CEO Jacqueline Marcus, who founded the brand after visiting the Amalfi Coast.

In celebration of Bella Sirena's arrival and in the spirit of wine education, Marcus shares five things to know about Falanghina with Appetito.

Five things to know about Falanghina from Bella Sirena CEO and founder Jacqueline Marcus:

Falanghina grapes are grown in the warm Mediterranean climate of Southern Italy, specifically in Campania, where the vines flourish in the volcanic soils surrounding Mount Vesuvius. The volcanic soils give the wine sapidity and minerality. Falanghina wine is dry and crisp on the palate with classic apple and pear flavors and has tropical and citrus blossom aromas. The wine is known for its straw yellow color, is full-bodied, and well balanced. Falanghina wine pairs beautifully with light and fresh dishes, including seafood, clams, shrimp, scallops, shellfish, and soft cheeses like burrata and mozzarella. The Campania region is known for its unique terroir, natural beauty, rich history, and traditional winemaking techniques. Like many indigenous Italian grape varieties, Falanghina was teetering on the verge of extinction by the 1970s. With the help of several winemakers dedicated to the revival of such varietals, they ensured Falanghina’s survival. This grape variety has been revived with new cultivation methods that favor quality over quantity, and it has become a source of pride for Campania. The name Falanghina derives from the Latin word phalange, meaning stake, in reference to the ancient method of supporting these vines.