Non-Edible Gifts for the Italian Food Lovers in Your Life

From nourishing the body to bringing back memories of moments shared, Italian food is the way to someone’s heart. It can brighten their day, make someone feel loved, or simply provide much-needed sustenance. Whether homemade or sourced, food giving is an act of joy, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to choosing a tasty present.

While I’m always eager to recommend my favorite pasta or brand of chocolate, for those looking for something without an expiration date, I’ve compiled my list of favorite food-centric gifts where the main ingredient is creativity. Buon Appetito!

Farfalloni Pot Grips ($18)

Farfalloni Pot Grips from Monkey Business.

Ever grabbed a hot handle with a wet kitchen towel only to regret it seconds later when the heat transferred through and burnt your fingertips? The Farfalloni Pot Grips , made of dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant silicone that resembles large, dry bowtie pasta, not only protect your fingertips, but are sure to be a conversation piece at your next dinner party. Farfalloni, which means “big butterflies” in Italian, are pinched in the middle, with ridged edges and the perfect shape for gripping sauce, or in this case, hot handles. Part of the “Pasta Passion” collection by Monkey Business , a company that makes everyday objects a little more extra-ordinary, these pot grips are a must-have for pasta lovers.

Heirloom Tomato Candles ($30)

Heirloom Tomato Candles from Scandles.

Sometimes thought of as a vegetable, but actually a fruit, this Heirloom Tomato from Scandles is neither, but it should be on your shopping list. Part of Scandles “Farmers Market” collection, this juicy candle, molded from the real thing, checks all the boxes: hand-poured, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic, and shipped with eco-friendly materials. Scented with natural oils, the tomato leaf aroma will have your house smelling like summer, but you can light up your way through the seasons with their citrus, apple, or squash candles, and the berry ones also make sweet cake toppers for an extra special birthday wish.

Mini Farfalle ($95) & Mini Tortellini ($110) Necklaces

Mini Farfalle & Mini Tortellini Necklaces from Delicacies Jewelry.

Delicacies Jewelry , a full line of jewelry for food lovers is worthy of 3 Michelin stars, for its culinary menu of necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, and also because every purchase results in a donation to help fight hunger. The pasta-bilities in its Al Dente collection include the mini farfalle and mini tortellini necklaces, cast in sterling silver and plated in 14K gold. These tiny morsels are attached to an adjustable chain and are perfect for layering.

Cassata Siciliana Bracelet ($82)

Cassata Siciliana Bracelet from Oriana Lamarca Designs.

The Cassata Siciliana Bracelet , made of green garnet beads, garnished with a hand-painted ceramic charm that looks like a miniature version of the iconic Sicilian cake, is part of the “Armcandy” collection by Oriana Lamarca Designs . Inspired by her European travels, summers in Italy and the food shared in her family’s Sicilian dinner table, Oriana Lamarca makes food fashionable with her unique yet affordable jewelry. Her beaded bracelets are meant to be worn stacked, mixing and matching colors to create what Oriana calls an “arm party” of vibrant, statement-pieces that will make your day sweeter, no baking needed!

Moka Pot Shaped Timer ($7.79)

Michaels Moka Pot Timer.

Michaels Moka Pot Timer is ideal to keep in your cupboard if you need to brew a last-minute gift for the coffee-lover in your life. Part of their “Italian Kitchen” collection, these red and silver pots are very affordable and make time management tasteful. Can be ordered online or purchased in-store.

The Olive Candle ($28)

The Olive Candle from Nata Concept Store.

I “Olive” this candle so much, don’t you? This Mediterranean-inspired, handmade candle from Nata Concept Store is scented with jasmine, orange blossom, and neroli essential oils, and made using eco-friendly and vegan ingredients. It can be ordered at Big Night Shop and placed on your bar cart or favorite glass jar to light up your life.

Cin Cin Puzzle ($40, 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle)

Piecework's Cin Cin puzzle.

Despite having been around for hundreds of years, jigsaw puzzles remain a popular pastime today, especially with those who truly get the “dolce far niente” (art of doing nothing). Piecework , an online puzzle and marketplace company, offers fun, stylish puzzles perfect for a girl’s-night-in. Sip on your favorite spritz as you piece your way through the Cin Cin Puzzle , a colorful spread of cocktails and food, that will make your night effervescent and chic.

Hand-Painted Porcelain Lemon Box ($290)

Hand-painted porcelain lemon box.

Shaped like an Amalfi Coast lemon, renowned for their aroma and flavor, this lemon-shaped porcelain box is equally special. Hand painted by a company with 300 years of tradition, it makes a great holder for lemon slices, but also works beautifully to hold jewelry or keys, or simply to adorn your coffee table.

Fresh Cannoli Gift Wrap Rolls ($17 for 3 sheets 20” x 29”)

Fresh Cannoli Gift Wrap Rolls from Woods Grove.

To wrap it all up, literally, get a few gift wrap rolls from Woods Grove , a gift shop in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn offering merchandise from local artisans as well as international brands. The Fresh Cannolis line of artisanal gift wraps depict everyone’s favorite Italian-American cookies as well as Martinis, among others yummy patterns, and can be purchased in person at the store. The work of Melanie Miracolo, a Brooklyn-based illustrator whose designs are sparked by her love of food, family, and Italian American culture, these gift wrap rolls are the perfect finishing touch for your food-centric gift, and a gift in and of themselves!

Bag Charms ($22/pc)

Bag charms from Hello Adrianne.

If you're looking to add a little personality to your wardrobe, then foodie your bag with these illustrated bag charms from Hello Adrianne . Dubbed The Tomato Girl by multiple publications for her embodiment of the easy-going Mediterranean lifestyle, Adrianne draws inspiration from her love of food and memories of her childhood spent with the Italian half of the family. Her charm designs include all the Italian staples – pizza, pasta, and cannoli, among others and are ideal for mixing and matching.