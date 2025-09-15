Sunday Shop: Ellis Brooklyn, Zwiesel Glas, Piccola Cucina Osteria

This Sunday Shop will be brief after a busy week including a little bit of New York Fashion Week fun and plenty of work—but I still want to share a few fun shopping recommendations.

The perfect late summer scent: Vanilla Salt

Ellis Brooklyn has just released the ideal late summer scent, inspired by Connecticut’s Gold Coast. Vanilla Salt feels luxe yet beach-y, and though it has a vanilla focus, it’s not too sweet. It’s perfectly balanced.

Elevated sipping for September

I’ve recently replaced my white wine glasses with Zwiesel Glas’ Schott Zwiesel White Wine Glass Vinos glasses. The set is gorgeous. Delicate yet durable and surely an upgrade to my bar cart with stunning long stems.

Your next night out

I recently stopped into Chef Philip Guardione’s revamped Piccola Cucina Osteria in SoHo with a friend and had a blast. The restaurant is vibey with a great wine selection and delectable pasta dishes filling the menu. We loved the Burrata con pomodorini e rucola and Busiate con pesto di pistacchio e ragù nero di calamari. Next time, I’m definitely trying the Bucatini cacio e pepe.

