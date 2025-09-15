Skip to Content
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Ellis Brooklyn, Zwiesel Glas, Piccola Cucina Osteria

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

9:05 PM EDT on September 14, 2025

This Sunday Shop will be brief after a busy week including a little bit of New York Fashion Week fun and plenty of work—but I still want to share a few fun shopping recommendations.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

The perfect late summer scent: Vanilla Salt

Ellis Brooklyn has just released the ideal late summer scent, inspired by Connecticut’s Gold Coast. Vanilla Salt feels luxe yet beach-y, and though it has a vanilla focus, it’s not too sweet. It’s perfectly balanced. 

Elevated sipping for September

I’ve recently replaced my white wine glasses with Zwiesel Glas’ Schott Zwiesel White Wine Glass Vinos glasses. The set is gorgeous. Delicate yet durable and surely an upgrade to my bar cart with stunning long stems.

Your next night out

I recently stopped into Chef Philip Guardione’s revamped Piccola Cucina Osteria in SoHo with a friend and had a blast. The restaurant is vibey with a great wine selection and delectable pasta dishes filling the menu. We loved the Burrata con pomodorini e rucola and Busiate con pesto di pistacchio e ragù nero di calamari. Next time, I’m definitely trying the Bucatini cacio e pepe.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Read More:

