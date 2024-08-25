Sunday Shop: Etta + East, Le Tout Va Bien, Going Dry

With temperatures cooling this week, I’m thinking about how quickly summer has gone. It’s subtly been a great one, not totally remarkable in a way that’s actually very nice. I’ve had beach days, lengthy dinners outside, long walks by the water — totally satisfactory. And yet, I always yearn for more. Thankfully, I have fall fashion to look forward to, but more to come on that. For now, this week’s selections.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Vinat baby tee.

Gifting: Wisconsin-based Vinat may sell their wines online but there’s more to the brand than vino. Don’t sleep on their merch. The small collection has plenty to offer — including a baby tee I’m obsessed with — but what I really want to highlight is their Cheeky Linen Cocktail Napkins, which come in a set of four. They’re super cute and truly live up to their name with pert sayings. They make for a fun housewarming gift.

Nécessaire's The Body Wash Olibanum.

Cleansing: I’ve never been more obsessed with a body wash than I am with Nécessaire The Body Wash Olibanum — Radiance Treatment Cleanse With Vitamin C + Enzymes. The scent, light and pleasant with just a touch of sexy warmth, lingers subtly on the skin after showering and I couldn’t be happier that it doesn’t immediately wash away. It smells so good. Plus, the soap includes niacinamide, vitamin C and enzymes - and it’s unisex.

Sud Scrub Antimicrobial Silicone Body Scrubber.

Scrubbing: The best companion to my new favorite soap, the Sud Scrub Antimicrobial Silicone Body Scrubber has been a welcome addition to my shower. Reusable, this option provides gentle exfoliation and is complete with an ergonomic handle.

Etta & East Always Happy Hour tee.

Wearing: On the topic of tees, Etta + East’s Always Happy Hour Graphic Tee is the perfect inclusion in an end-of-summer wardrobe. Super comfortable, this piece is fun and versatile: It can be worn oversized, with a midi-skirt, with shorts, the list goes on. And, it’s definitely a conversation starter - or, even better, a happy hour starter.

Steak frites at Le Tout Va Bien.

Dining: Located in Hell’s Kitchen Le Tout Va Bien is characterized by its timeless French bistro-style atmosphere, delicious plates and a number of lovely wines. The restaurant is ideal for a weeknight dinner and features a pre-theater dinner menu for those who may have plans to scoot off to an evening show on Broadway. I loved my first visit last week so much that I had to come back this week with a friend to try additional menu items. My current top choices are the Saint Jacques Grillées, a scallop risotto, the TVB Burger and the Chocolate Mousse.

Hilary Sheinbaum's new book, Going Dry.



Anticipating: Appetito contributor and founder of GoingDry.co Hilary Sheinbaum is coming out with Going Dry: A Workbook: A Practical Guide to Drinking Less and Living More on September 3. I’m really looking forward to checking it out, especially as I’ve cut down some on drinking in the last year. The book, a workbook, contains more than 70 prompts, activities, and exercises meant to foster reflection moments and to serve users as a “judgment-free” guide. Sheinbaum’s third book comes on the heels of “The Dry Challenge” and “A Journal for Bad Days.” It’s set to be a great option for anyone who is sober-curious, is embarking on a dry challenge, wellness enthusiasts, and the like. It’s broken into chapters focusing on different “dry experience” elements such as alcohol relationship assessment, drinking and daily life impact, setting goals, discovery and more. Already rated a top new release on Amazon, the workbook is available for pre-order now.