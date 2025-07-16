Turin: An Essential Guide for Coffee & Chocolate Lovers

Turin is an absolute must-visit destination for coffee and chocolate lovers. This regal city has stolen the hearts of many who see coffee as more than a cup of liquid energy to kick start the day or chocolate as the occasional treat. With a strong coffee and chocolate culture, this is a place that masterfully adds a touch of elegance to both of these gastronomic pleasures. If you consider yourself a lover of caffeine and cacao, pack your bags and get ready to explore some of Turin’s treasured coffee houses, chocolatiers, and even a few museums dedicated to both!

COFFEE HOUSES & CHOCOLATIERS

There’s really no shortage of options in Turin when it comes to coffee houses and chocolate shops. It’s almost impossible to stroll the city’s streets without stumbling upon a sophisticated spot offering either of these indulgences. The Piemonte region is deeply rooted in Italy’s coffee and chocolate industry, something that’s evident on dessert and drink menus throughout the region. Here are just a handful of the top choices that shouldn’t be missed when visiting Turin.

Caffè San Carlo

Caffè San Carlo is an anomaly. It boasts opulence and extravagance, thanks to frescoes, gold gilding, and an imposing chandelier. Yet, despite its grandeur, it still offers a relaxed, low-key vibe, something I greatly appreciated when I visited on a chilly, rainy day. Away from the bustle of the main bar is a cozy room with tables and comfortable red velvet chairs, offering a peaceful reprieve. A visit to Caffè San Carlo isn’t complete without ordering the city’s iconic drink: bicerin, which features a layer of melted chocolate, coffee, and sweetened whipped cream. Their version is a gianduia lover's delight, with the melted chocolate featuring a pronounced hazelnut flavor, making it an adult twist on hot chocolate. Also be sure to give some of their pastries a try; they won’t disappoint!

Caffè San Carlo, a historic jewel in the heart of Turin. Photo: Justin Patulli.

Caffè Baratti & Milano

Caffè Baratti & Milano is the perfect embodiment of Turin and its elegant spirit, which is why it landed a spot on my list of Italy’s must-visit historic cafés and bars . With its waitstaff dressed in white collared shirts, black vests and dress pants, this isn’t the kind of place you enter while wearing a pair of sneakers and sweats! A storied institution – both as a coffee house and chocolatier – Baratti & Milano long served as a point of convergence for the city’s intellectuals looking to chat about politics, philosophy, and literature. Today it's where locals and tourists come to sample some of the best coffee and chocolate in town, with their bicerin hitting the right note for those whose preference leans more towards coffee than chocolate. But chocolate lovers needn’t despair because Baratti & Milano is famous for its chocolates, including their gianduiotti bars. And if you can’t get enough of the chocolate and hazelnut combination, don’t miss their baci di dama cookies; a Piemontese classic.

Caffè Vergnano 1882

Caffè Vergnano 1882 is considered the oldest major torrefazione (coffee roaster) in Italy. Founded in the small town of Chieri – a short distance outside of Turin – the brand now boasts multiple coffee houses throughout the historic center of Turin, not to mention worldwide. One of these is found inside the Eataly location on the ever posh, cobblestoned shopping promenade of Via Luigi Lagrange. It offers a leisurely atmosphere and features indoor and outdoor seating, making it a great spot to relax and people watch. For those looking to sip on other Piemontese specialties, consider the marocchino; a drink that consists of layering cacao powder, espresso, and milk froth. Differing from bicerin, this combination lends a more bitter, but pleasant taste to the drink. Regardless of what one orders here, Caffè Vergnano delivers a casual, no-fuss coffee experience.

Caffè Vergnano 1882 at Eataly offers a leisurely coffee escape on Turin’s posh Via Luigi Lagrange. Photo: Justin Patulli.

Stratta

I first discovered Stratta after receiving an elegant box of their gianduiotti bars, as a welcome gift from the hospitable staff at the Principi di Piemonte – a hotel I highly recommend to anyone visiting Turin! Both a confectionary shop and chocolatier, Stratta has been a pearl of the city’s culinary scene since 1836. Located in the majestic Piazza San Carlo, a visit to this shop is like a step back in time, thanks to grand wood finishings. Its window display welcomes visitors with a colorful array of candies and chocolates, made into all kinds of creative confections that change from season to season. Meanwhile, the inside of Stratta is a treat for anyone who has a sweet tooth. And despite the shop’s small stature, here one can opt for anything, from confetti (candy-coated almonds) and chocolate pralines to pastries and panettone. Best of all, they also serve coffee, which can be enjoyed at the bar or on the patio that sprawls out onto one of the city’s most stunning squares. In my opinion, no visit to Turin is complete without a stop at Stratta!

Step back in time with a visit to Stratta, Turin’s coveted confectionery and chocolatier looking onto Piazza San Carlo. Photo: Justin Patulli.

MUSEUMS

For those who aren’t big history buffs, the idea of stepping foot into a coffee or chocolate museum can seem a bit unusual. But caffeine and cacao aficionados are sure to appreciate a behind-the-scenes look into these respective indulgences. And since Turin has countless museums, it comes as no surprise that it’s also home to (yes, you guessed it), a coffee and chocolate museum!

Lavazza Museum

Housed in a former coffee factory, the Lavazza Museum pays homage to this homegrown brand that has found its way into coffee houses and on grocery store shelves across the world. Lavazza was founded in 1895 and here, visitors can get a glimpse of both historic artifacts and photos that tell the company’s story. Guided tours are available for those who want to learn more about its history. But perhaps the most popular activity at the museum is its sensorial tasting experiences, which allows visitors to enjoy a range of caffeinated options, ranging from a simple espresso to coffee-based cocktails (known as “coffeetails”) like their Coffee Spritz. If you consider yourself a coffee-lover, you will definitely want to make a stop at the Lavazza Museum.

Choco-Story Torino

Only steps from the city’s main train station (Torino Porta Nuova) is Choco-Story Torino, a museum dedicated entirely to chocolate and gianduia. Located on the lower level of a storied pastry shop, Pfatisch, this is a delightful experience for all the chocolate addicts out there. The exhibit includes a historical look at the chocolate industry, in addition to life-sized chocolate creations, with none other than Disney’s Mickey Mouse among them! And of course, there are also tasting experiences available, along with hands-on workshops that allow visitors to make their very own chocolate bars. If you can’t get enough of chocolate, be sure to make this a stop on your itinerary.