Abbiocco Brings Italian-Inspired Comfort to Maine

At Abbiocco in Maine, warmth and family are as integral to the experience as the house-made pasta. Owner Cole Curcio opened the restaurant with a simple mission - to share the kind of joy that lingers long after a meal ends.

“Abbiocco was inspired by my love of cooking and Italian culture,” says Curcio. “Since a young age, I have always enjoyed being in the kitchen with my family, and I decided really early that the restaurant industry was where I could explore that passion.”

The Meaning Behind the Name

Owner Cole Curcio pours one of Abbiocco’s signature cocktails.

In Italian, abbiocco refers to that drowsy, content feeling that comes after a satisfying meal — a fitting name for a restaurant designed to make guests feel at home. “Growing up in a big Italian-Irish family, there were a lot of parties and get-togethers with food and drinks,” Curcio explains. “It always ended in that contented drowsiness and I loved it. That’s how I want guests to feel leaving Abbiocco, every time.”

Inside the bright, welcoming space, guests can watch cocktails come together with the same care as the dishes themselves. Bartenders shake, stir, and pour with precision — from espresso martinis topped with foam to house creations like the Gail’s Crush and Arleentini, named after Curcio’s grandmothers.

Italian Inspiration

Abbiocco’s chicory salad balances creamy cashew yogurt with crisp grapefruit and radish.

Abbiocco’s menu blends Italian inspiration with local Maine ingredients and fine-dining finesse. “I like to add the word ‘inspired’ anytime I mention we’re an Italian restaurant,” Curcio says. “Our fresh, in-house-made pasta is really the thing that makes people think we’re truly Italian. But we don’t do those typical Italian American recipes. Pasta is really just our medium to explore new flavors.”

Among the standouts is the chicory salad, made with radicchio, frisée, and Castelfranco, all tossed in a house-made cashew yogurt dressing that happens to be vegan. “Grapefruit and purple radish cut through the rich cashews and add a pleasant acidic bite,” Curcio explains.

The fusilli pasta is tossed in an apple soubise made with fennel and verjus wine for a velvety texture, then topped with fennel sausage and pickled Calabrian chilis. The tagliatelle features Maine lobster with lemon- and coriander-infused mascarpone and bright green chive oil. It’s a creamy yet light dish that has quickly become a guest favorite.

A Family Affair

Beyond the menu, Abbiocco is deeply personal for Curcio. “Family is everything for me and Abbiocco really embodies that,” he says. “My parents are my investors, my aunt and uncle help with design and repairs, and my cousins come to support whenever they can.”

That familial energy extends to the guest experience. “I hope guests feel as if they’re dining in a family member’s dining room,” Curcio says. “I want it to feel homey and warm but elegant.”

Even the recipes tell a story. “The Caesar dressing we use on our charred broccoli is my late grandmother’s,” he adds. “We called her Narny because my oldest cousin couldn’t say Nana as a baby.”

A Taste of Home in Every Detail

Curcio’s fine-dining background shapes the restaurant’s attention to detail without losing its sense of comfort. “Sometimes I feel as if that can get a little stuffy and over the top, so I want my restaurant to feel more comfortable while still giving a stellar service with high-end quality dishes,” he says.

At Abbiocco, that philosophy translates into a dining experience that’s both polished and deeply personal — a place where every cocktail, pasta, and conversation carries a sense of home. “If you come to Abbiocco, one of my family members will be there, at least,” says Curcio with a smile. “I like to think it feels like you’re in my home.”