San Diego’s Pasta Champion Accursio Lota Debuts Dora in La Jolla

Following the success of Cori Trattoria—a beloved San Diego staple honored with Gambero Rosso’s prestigious Tre Forchette award three years running—Chef Accursio Lota and his wife, writer Corinne Goria, are preparing to introduce a new chapter to their culinary story. Their next venture, Dora, is set to open in Fall 2025 in UC San Diego’s new Theater District Living and Learning Neighborhood, just steps from the renowned La Jolla Playhouse.

An evolution of their deeply personal approach to food and community, Dora will blend southern Italian coastal cuisine with the vibrant spirit of La Jolla’s cultural scene. The restaurant marks the second concept under the couple’s newly formed Lotaria Restaurant Group.

Chef Accursio Lota enjoys an espresso inside Cori Trattoria. Courtesy of Scott Drapper.

Chef Lota, a native of Sicily and winner of the 2017 Barilla World Pasta Championships, will bring his signature focus on house-made ingredients, Mediterranean seafood, and seasonal produce to Dora. From fresh breads and pastas to handmade gelato, every dish will reflect the meticulous craftsmanship that has defined his career, shaped by early experiences at the Four Seasons Milan and the kitchens surrounding Teatro alla Scala.

What sets Dora apart is its artistic sensibility. Designed in collaboration with Goria, an acclaimed author and human rights attorney, the menu will offer a unique dining experience inspired by the performances at La Jolla Playhouse. By intertwining storytelling and gastronomy, the couple hopes to enrich the overall theater-going experience.

“We see food as a form of storytelling, and this new restaurant gives us the perfect opportunity to bring that to life in a way we’ve never done before,” said Lota. “Having worked next to the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, I’ve always been inspired by the energy and emotion of performing arts. With this new concept, we’re excited to bring that same sense of occasion to La Jolla.”

House-made pasta, fresh vegetables, and Sicilian flavors come together at Cori Trattoria. Courtesy of Kambria Fischer Photography.

Spanning 2,600 square feet indoors with an additional 1,200-square-foot patio, Dora’s design will center around an open kitchen, offering guests a view into the artistry behind each plate. The award-winning studio Bells & Whistles (Jeune et Jolie, Animae, Marisi) will lead the design, while CLTVT (The Lafayette Hotel, Kingfisher, The Plot) will oversee the buildout, weaving coastal Italian influences into the modern La Jolla landscape.

For Lota and Goria, Dora represents more than just a new venture. It’s a natural extension of the life and work they share. When they first opened Cori in 2019, they lived in North Park and embraced the Italian tradition of working within their own neighborhood. Now residents of La Jolla, they are eager to build even deeper ties to the local community.

“We are so honored to be part of this new space that reflects our shared love for food, culture, community, and the arts,” said Goria.

Dora will be located at 9165 Scholars Drive South in La Jolla and is expected to open its doors in Fall 2025. Visit their website for updates.