Anita La Mamma del Gelato Opens in Times Square

Since opening in a Tel Aviv storefront 20 years ago, Anita La Mamma del Gelato has been on an impressive global expansion run. The small, family-run chain known for eye-catching, colorful gelato and savvy presentation is now up to 19 shops, including a third Manhattan location, opening today in Times Square at 207 W. 45th St.

Still operated by “Mamma” Anita and sons Nir and Adi, the gelato brand says it draws from 150 rotating flavors of gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream, including sugar-free and vegan options. A press release adds that the new Times Square location, which joins NYC locations in NoMad and the Upper East Side, will offer 36 flavors, with 25 different toppings.

Anita Gelato’s locations around the world tend to draw long lines of fans of the frozen treats and creative concoctions, which has helped grow the brand from its original Tel Aviv shop to Barcelona, Australia, and other U.S. cities including Miami and Los Angeles. Check out the select images from Anita Gelato below.

Seasonal flavors from Anita Gelato.

Anita La Mamma del Gelato Times Square, 207 W. 45th St., NYC, 10036, 646-454-0111, @anitagelatousa, anita-gelato.com