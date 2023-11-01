Anita La Mamma del Gelato Opens in Times Square
The global brand also known as Anita Gelato opens its third NYC location today in Times Square, bringing a range of gelato and ice cream flavors.
A Recipe Inspired by Fennel Pollen and Friendship
Pasta with sausage and fennel pollen ragu takes a simple combination of meat, red onion, and tomato puree, and becomes something magical with the addition of an unexpected ingredient.
Our “American Chef in Tuscany” Is Coming Home
Our Editor-in-Chief shares the news of our expat contributor in Tuscany, Gaetano Arnone, who will return to open an Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Bona Furtuna
Mussel, Potato, and Rice Gratin
Entertaining a big group for dinner? Make this mussel, potato, and rice gratin from the new book about Italian peasant cooking, Cucina Povera.
Orange Glou Wine Fair Comes to Brooklyn
The only orange wine fair in North America takes place this Sunday, November 5, at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg.