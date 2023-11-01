Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Anita La Mamma del Gelato Opens in Times Square

The global brand also known as Anita Gelato opens its third NYC location today in Times Square, bringing a range of gelato and ice cream flavors.

2:00 PM EDT on November 1, 2023

Gelato and fixins

Anita Gelato has opened its third location in Manhattan.

Since opening in a Tel Aviv storefront 20 years ago, Anita La Mamma del Gelato has been on an impressive global expansion run. The small, family-run chain known for eye-catching, colorful gelato and savvy presentation is now up to 19 shops, including a third Manhattan location, opening today in Times Square at 207 W. 45th St. 

Still operated by “Mamma” Anita and sons Nir and Adi, the gelato brand says it draws from 150 rotating flavors of gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream, including sugar-free and vegan options. A press release adds that the new Times Square location, which joins NYC locations in NoMad and the Upper East Side, will offer 36 flavors, with 25 different toppings. 

Recommended

8 Great Places to Get Gelato in NYC This Summer

Anita Gelato’s locations around the world tend to draw long lines of fans of the frozen treats and creative concoctions, which has helped grow the brand from its original Tel Aviv shop to Barcelona, Australia, and other U.S. cities including Miami and Los Angeles. Check out the select images from Anita Gelato below.

gelato cone
honey dripping onto gelato
gelato
gelato in cone with sprinkles
gelato with squash and hot chocolate
Seasonal flavors from Anita Gelato.

Anita La Mamma del Gelato Times Square, 207 W. 45th St., NYC, 10036, 646-454-0111, @anitagelatousa, anita-gelato.com

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

A Recipe Inspired by Fennel Pollen and Friendship

Pasta with sausage and fennel pollen ragu takes a simple combination of meat, red onion, and tomato puree, and becomes something magical with the addition of an unexpected ingredient.

November 1, 2023
Features

Our “American Chef in Tuscany” Is Coming Home

Our Editor-in-Chief shares the news of our expat contributor in Tuscany, Gaetano Arnone, who will return to open an Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

November 1, 2023
News

Orange Glou Wine Fair Comes to Brooklyn

The only orange wine fair in North America takes place this Sunday, November 5, at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg.

October 31, 2023
See all posts