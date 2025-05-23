Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: “Last Call” with Caffe, Gelato, Amaro & Grappa

In a panel discussion on Tuesday (5/20) at the Italian Trade Agency’s offices in New York City, Appetito’s Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto hosted industry experts, as part of the "ITA Talks" series, to explore the exceptionalism, history, process and cultural significance of Italian caffe, gelato, amaro and grappa. This particular event with its emphasis of typical end of meal indulgences was entitled “Last Call.”

Appetito and the ITA welcomed Davide Vidoz of Caffe Borbone America, Federico Perandin of Figo il gelato Italiano and Mino Cicirelli, Territory Manager for New York of Winebow (appearing on behalf of Distilleria Nardini).

The reception at the ITA Talks series in the Italian Trade Agency townhouse.

The panelists were joined by Chef Fabrizio Facchini, of the Association of Italian Chefs in New York, who prepares a curated tasting menu, highlighting the featured products, for each event.

The "ITA Talks" series promotes, through panel discussions and dining, Italian gastronomic products available in America. Tuesday marked the fifth in a series of six, monthly occasions, over the first half of 2025, during which Appetito has served as the co-host in conjunction with the ITA.

Attendees of the ITA Talks session in the salon of the Italian Trade Agency after the discussion.

The evening began with a reception in the grand lobby of the Italian Trade Agency on the Upper East Side with sips of sparkling wine and amaro-focused cocktails and light bites such as arancini and croquettes with potato and truffle.

In the main salon, transformed for fashion and design events earlier in the month for the recent "Italy on Madison" celebrations hosted by the ITA, Raimondo Lucariello, head of the Food & Wine division of the ITA, welcomed panelists and audience members before turning the hosting duties over to Cotto who led the discussion on Italian favorites for the finale of a perfect meal.

The post-panel food and drink offerings as prepared by Chef Fabrizio Facchini and his team.

Cotto focused first on espresso, then on gelato and finally, amaro and grappa.

Vidoz discussed the story of coffee’s arrival to Italy, the process of making a perfect espresso and just how delicate espresso is as a drink and more. Peradin then dove into gelato. He touched on the differences between gelato and ice cream and discussed gelato’s origin story. Then, Cicirelli shared what makes an amaro, the drink’s history, including its past medicinal purposes and also opened up about grappa and its uses.

The conversation ended with a brief Q&A with questions on marketing to American clientele, for example, before guests were invited to enjoy a spread prepared by Facchini. Drinks, bites and dessert were served in the foyer and main areas of the lower level of the ITA separated by category. Guests enjoyed wine, meats and cheeses, gnocchi with peas and octopus, zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella, and tiramisu with a last call featuring amaro, grappa, gelato and espresso - including in the form of affogato.

The next (and last) ITA Talks event will be on June 17th.

Editor's note: This post was sponsored by ITA.