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Appetito Promotes “Pizza for a Smile” on Good Day New York

9:44 AM EDT on April 24, 2026

Appetito's Andrew Cotto, center left, with friends on set of Good Day New York.

Appetito’s Andrew Cotto, center left, with friends on set of Good Day New York.

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, appeared on Good Day New York with Italian tenor Luciano the Monarch and Song'E Napule owner Ciro Iovine to share some pizzas with Rosanna Scotto, her staff and some of their children (it was "National Bring Your Child to Work Day"). A special bonus was that Rosanna's co-host for the day was none other than the Fonz himself, Henry Winkler.

The primary reason for the appearance was to promote the 4/28 Pizza for a Smile event from 6-8 at Song'E Napule (132 W. Houston Street) which will raise funds to provide pizzas across NYC to those in need.

Tickets are available here at $100 per person ($50 tax deductible) and include pizzas + beer/wine/spritz throughout the event. Donations of any amount are welcome. There will also be a special musical performance by Luciano, the founder of the initiative.

Watch the fun segment below:

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