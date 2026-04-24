Appetito Promotes “Pizza for a Smile” on Good Day New York

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, appeared on Good Day New York with Italian tenor Luciano the Monarch and Song'E Napule owner Ciro Iovine to share some pizzas with Rosanna Scotto , her staff and some of their children (it was "National Bring Your Child to Work Day"). A special bonus was that Rosanna's co-host for the day was none other than the Fonz himself, Henry Winkler .

The primary reason for the appearance was to promote the 4/28 Pizza for a Smile event from 6-8 at Song'E Napule (132 W. Houston Street) which will raise funds to provide pizzas across NYC to those in need.

Tickets are available here at $100 per person ($50 tax deductible) and include pizzas + beer/wine/spritz throughout the event. Donations of any amount are welcome. There will also be a special musical performance by Luciano, the founder of the initiative.

Watch the fun segment below: