Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Barilla Expands Line of Pesto Sauces for Fall

The Italian pasta brand is upping its jarred sauce game with new pesto-based flavored sauces, including a vegan version.

10:03 AM EDT on October 3, 2024

Barilla creamy tomato pesto with spaghetti and bread

Pasta producer Barilla has expanded its pesto offerings for autumn with new sauces meant to foster creativity in the kitchen.

"This Barilla expansion meets consumers’ growing appetite for genuine Italian flavor with a range that offers creamy, spicy and sweet notes to satisfy diverse preferences,” says Matt Michaels, Pesto brand manager. 

The new sauces include:

  • Creamy Tomato Pesto which combines sun-ripened tomatoes, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano and balsamic vinegar.
  • Sweet and Spicy Pepper Pesto which blends red peppers, Italian cheeses and chili peppers.
  • Vegan Pesto which is meant to be creamy despite being crafted without dairy, made 100% from Italian basil.

“With iconic Mediterranean flavor profiles, we believe these Pesto sauces will not only inspire new culinary creations but also bring people together around delicious meals, becoming a cherished staple in kitchens across the country,” said Michaels. 

Barilla sweet and spicy pepper pesto

The sauces have been created to complement a range of dishes from pasta to crostini to pizza to panini to seafood to poultry — the list goes on. The sauces, which join existing sauces in Barilla’s pesto portfolio, do not need to be heated or cooked. They are ready-to-eat.

The trio is available at Kroger starting this month and are set to become available nationwide in 2025 at major retailers. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per jar.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Cathy Coluccio Fazzolari Writes About Her New Cookbook

The co-owner of legendary Italian importer D. Coluccio & Sons in Brooklyn writes about her Calabrese-inspired cookbook inspired by memories of her childhood.

October 3, 2024
News

Renato Poliafito’s New Pasta Night is Now Open in Brooklyn

The pasta-focused Italian newcomer in Prospect Heights is across the street from the baker’s acclaimed Ciao, Gloria, and features a full menu and bar—and, of course, desserts.

October 2, 2024
Features

Fall Wellness Tips to Embrace the Season

Our Health & Wellness expert offers some tips as how to embrace the renewed energy of the Fall season and thrive.

October 2, 2024
See all posts