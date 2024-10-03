Barilla Expands Line of Pesto Sauces for Fall

Pasta producer Barilla has expanded its pesto offerings for autumn with new sauces meant to foster creativity in the kitchen.

"This Barilla expansion meets consumers’ growing appetite for genuine Italian flavor with a range that offers creamy, spicy and sweet notes to satisfy diverse preferences,” says Matt Michaels, Pesto brand manager.

The new sauces include:

Creamy Tomato Pesto which combines sun-ripened tomatoes, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano and balsamic vinegar.

Sweet and Spicy Pepper Pesto which blends red peppers, Italian cheeses and chili peppers.

Vegan Pesto which is meant to be creamy despite being crafted without dairy, made 100% from Italian basil.

“With iconic Mediterranean flavor profiles, we believe these Pesto sauces will not only inspire new culinary creations but also bring people together around delicious meals, becoming a cherished staple in kitchens across the country,” said Michaels.

The sauces have been created to complement a range of dishes from pasta to crostini to pizza to panini to seafood to poultry — the list goes on. The sauces, which join existing sauces in Barilla’s pesto portfolio, do not need to be heated or cooked. They are ready-to-eat.

The trio is available at Kroger starting this month and are set to become available nationwide in 2025 at major retailers. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per jar.