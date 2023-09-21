Behold the Cannoli Cruller from Daily Provisions in Brooklyn

Daily Provisions is one of the newer concepts from Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group, but it’s catching on quickly. The all-day cafe, which first opened near Union Square in 2017, features coffee and breakfast sandwiches in the morning and a range of salads, sandwiches, and heartier dishes into the evening. There’s also wine, beer, and specialty cocktails such as an espresso martini.

Now, with the fifth location and first in Brooklyn, on Court Street in Cobble Hill, Executive Culinary Director Claudia Fleming and Pastry Chef Christine Lisa have added a special limited-edition item to the menu: a Cannoli Cruller. It’s filled with ricotta and mascarpone cannoli cream and dipped in an orange glaze, then topped with crushed pistacchio. The cannoli cruller is only available for the first two weeks at the Daily Provisions in Cobble Hill, a neighborhood with deep Italian-American roots.

And the clock is ticking! The new shop opened last night, so that leaves today and 12 more days to get a hold of a cannoli cruller—though we suspect it’s not the last we’ll be seeing of this Italian-themed treat.

Appetito stopped by the new Cobble Hill location on opening night, where Brooklynites were already enjoying the handsome corner spot a block from Atlantic Avenue, dining at tables and ordering takeout from kiosks.

Read the full release about the new location from USHG below.

DAILY PROVISIONS OPENS IN COBBLE HILL, BROOKLYN

Union Square Hospitality Group’s collection of all-day neighborhood kitchens debuts its newest location

NEW YORK, NY (SEPTEMBER 20, 2023) - Today, Daily Provisions officially opens its doors on Court Street in Cobble Hill, marking its first outpost in Brooklyn. The opening expands the reach of Daily Provisions, introducing its beloved menu of familiar favorites to one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Daily Provisions across the bridge and into Brooklyn,” says USHG CEO Chip Wade. “We hope to fill the daily needs of our new neighbors – a quick stop for coffee and crullers, a destination for lunch meetings, afterschool pick-me-ups and dinners shared among family and friends. Cobble Hill is a community with deep roots, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

Founded in 2017 by Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group, Daily Provisions was born next door to Union Square Cafe and created as a gift to its neighborhood. Today, the Daily Provisions kitchens are overseen by award-winning Executive Culinary Director Claudia Fleming, serving an all-day menu that fits the many needs of hungry New Yorkers, with Coffee, Crullers and B.E.Cs in the morning, made-to-order sandwiches, salads and seasonal soups in the afternoon, a dinner menu inclusive of a Whole Roast Chicken and classic sides, plus an array bakery items. The Brooklyn location will also serve Daily Provisions’ newest menu item, the Patty Melt – complete with an all-natural beef patty, caramelized onions, a homemade secret sauce, and American cheese, on griddled seeded rye bread – for both lunch and dinner. Wine, beer, and custom cocktails will debut soon.

“The Daily Provisions menu revolves around the dishes that people crave throughout the day, executed exceptionally well” shares Executive Culinary Director Claudia Fleming. “Cobble Hill is an energetic and exciting neighborhood with a delicious food history. We’re looking forward to joining the fabric of the community.”

To celebrate Daily Provisions’ expansion to Brooklyn, Chef Claudia Fleming and Pastry Chef Christine Lisa have created a limited-edition cruller flavor - Cannoli - exclusive to the Cobble Hill location. Available during the first two weeks of opening, the Cannoli Cruller nods to the neighborhood’s Italian American roots, filled with ricotta-mascarpone cannoli cream, dipped in an orange glaze and topped with crushed pistachios. Daily Provisions in Cobble Hill will also exclusively feature Chef Claudia Fleming’s new Raspberry Scone, bursting with fresh raspberry flavor.

“It’s beyond rewarding to bring the joy of Daily Provisions to another great neighborhood,” adds Danny Meyer, USHG Founder and Executive Chairman. “Our team is eager to make new friends in Cobble Hill and become part of their daily routine.”

Sitting prominently on the corner of Court and Pacific Streets, the Cobble Hill storefront was designed by Rockwell Group and boasts seating for 40 guests. With its signature blue façade, seasonal sidewalk and communal indoor seating, and wrap-around windows, the new location is a comfortable gathering spot for the intimate neighborhood. Like other Daily Provisions, guests can expect subtle, yet refined design details, including expressed metal connections, antique bronze light fixtures and upholstered stool seating.

The newest outpost will also have a distinct entrance for delivery and pickup business, located on Pacific Street, separating the carryout functionality from the communal and leisurely feel of the cafe. Guests can place orders through the new Daily Provisions’ app, giving them access to secret menu items and exclusive happenings, while gaining Daily Points, redeemable for a variety of rewards. Later this month, Daily Provisions Cobble Hill will also launch catering, expanding delivery of their menu across Brooklyn.

Like the existing locations, Cobble Hill is also home to the restaurant’s curated collection of provisions, featuring house made sauces and pantry essentials from like-minded purveyors. Unique to Cobble Hill will be new Brooklyn-branded Daily Provisions’ merchandise, available for purchase in the store.

The Court Street location joins existing Daily Provisions on 19th Street in Union Square, the Upper West Side, Manhattan West, and the West Village. Last month, Daily Provisions announced the appointment of Zach Koff, the former Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack, as its new President.

###

Daily Provisions Cobble Hill is located at 151 Court Street in Brooklyn, New York. Open daily, from 7am – 9pm, Daily Provisions accepts orders for pickup, delivery, or catering at www.dailyprovisionsnyc.com. For additional information, please call (646) 536-8080 or follow @dailyprov.