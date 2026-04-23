Christian Wu Wins Gelato World Masters in U.S. Debut

Las Vegas is used to hosting big competitions, but last month, the focus wasn’t on poker chips or boxing rings. It was on gelato.

For the first time since its founding in Florence in 2010, the Gelato Festival World Masters Grand Finale was held in the United States, at the International Pizza Expo.

Belgium’s Christian Wu took first place, winning the title of Best Gelato Master with his flavor Il Bosco dei Cento Acri. He competed against 33 other finalists from 18 countries, each presenting original creations that pushed beyond the expected boundaries of gelato. Spain’s Carlo Guerriero placed second, followed by Kees Baars of the Netherlands in third.

"It was a privilege to support the Gelato Festival World Masters Grand Finale in Las Vegas and to celebrate the master gelato makers who transform simple, authentic ingredients into extraordinary flavors," said Erica Di Giovancarlo, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) New York Office and Coordinator of the U.S. Network.

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The three-day event brought together chefs working at a high level, each presenting original flavors and focusing on technique and quality ingredients.

The decision to bring the finale to Las Vegas reflects how much attention gelato is drawing in the U.S., both within the industry and among consumers. The competition, which began in Florence in 2010, has grown into a global circuit, with thousands of gelato makers competing in qualifying rounds across multiple continents before reaching the final stage.

"This Grand Finale was more than a competition — it was a global stage celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the future of artisan gelato," said Gabriele Poli, founder of Gelato Festival World Masters. “In Las Vegas, we achieved a historic milestone and a meaningful step forward in expanding authentic gelato culture across the United States. We are incredibly proud of every chef who took the stage this week."