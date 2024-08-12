Civico 2064 Brings Coastal Italian and a Vegan Menu to Los Angeles

Civico 2064 opened in the eastside Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz last week, with a healthful coastal Italian menu with Calabrian influences and noteworthy design. The restaurant is the second from brothers Dario and Pietro Gallo, who opened Civico 1845 in San Diego’s Little Italy in 2015.

At Civico 2064, the emphasis is on “fresh, light, and coastal Italian dishes,” according to a release. The menu features “traditional” and “vegan” sections, with antipasti, pasta, and second piatti sections.

“Nearly half of our menu is dedicated to vegan Italian dishes,” says Chef Pietro Gallo. “We aim to offer meals that are both delicious and health-conscious, using seasonal vegetables, premium tomatoes, and Italian olive oil. We’ve perfected our vegan versions of classic Italian ingredients, such as rice-based mozzarella, ricotta from almond cream and soy milk bechamel, to create dishes like lasagna that are both satisfying and innovative.”

Vegan caprese at Civico 2064. Photo: Kevin Preval

The restaurant is working with Los Angeles-area Orto Farms to source local produce that reflects their vision of Calabrian cuisine. Orto grows heirloom varieties of tomatoes, zucchini, basil, and herbs using Italian seeds, according to the release. The brothers also import products from Italy.

Dario and Pietro Gallo have said that the inspiration for their first restaurant was to more accurately reflect the Calabrian food they knew, removing Americanized ingredient variations such as cream from traditional dishes. At the new LA Civico, they continue what they started in San Diego, and the dishes, whether vegan or featuring meat or seafood, look fresh and healthful.

Pietro and Dario Gallo, the brothers behind Civico 2064.

The design of the new location also reflects their Southern Italian sensibilities, mingling contemporary design with rustic elements such as kitchen tools used as wall decorations. Agostino Sannino of Itaca Design Studio says that he drew inspiration from artist Lucio Fontana and the Arte Povera movement, with reclaimed materials and unmatched furniture.

Civico 2064 is now open in Los Feliz (the number references the restaurant’s address), and is serving dinner seven days a week. Check out more photos of the dishes and décor below.

2064 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, 323-284-8483, @civico2064, civico2064.com

Raviolio ai gamberi, or shrimp ravioli, at Civico 2064. Photo: Kevin Preval

Vegan Fettucine at Civico 2064. Photo: Kevin Preval

Civico is now open in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood. Photo: Jakob Layman

Civico 2064, designed by Agostino Sannino of Itaca Design Studio, blends features rustic elements amid contemporary décor. Photo: Jakob Layman

Civico 2046. Photo: Jakob Layman

Civico 2064 in Los Angeles. Photo: Jakob Layman