Dave Portnoy Is Launching His One Bite Pizza Festival in New York City

The king of viral pizza reviews , Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports , has announced the inaugural event in a planned pizza festival series.

"Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival" — part food festival, part music festival — will take place at Maimonides Ballpark in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on Saturday, September 23rd from 12-6PM.

Welcoming more than 5,000 pizza-loving fans, the event will be a celebration of America's favorite food with over 35 pizzerias, all hand-picked by Portnoy, from around the city, and a few from around the Eastern seaboard, in what is being billed as "the greatest pizzeria gathering of all time." Some of the best-known NY pizzerias in attendance will include Lucali , Patsy's , Prince Street Pizza , John's of Bleecker Street , and Di Fara . Non-New York attendees include Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly and Sally's Apizza from Connecticut.

“After touring America reviewing thousands of pizzerias throughout the country in search of the perfect slice, I am beyond excited to gather my favorite pizzerias at the inaugural One Bite Festival," Portnoy tells Appetito.

Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival will take place Saturday, September 23, at Maimonides Park on Coney Island.

There will be live musical performance throughout the day with a lineup featuring Teddy Swims , Pup Punk , and DJ IRIE . There will also be the live debut of "Dave's One Bite Reviews" on the mainstage.

The expectation is for One Bite Pizza Festival to quickly become one of the country’s largest food festivals.

Tickets are all you can eat pizza and are available here along with other pertinent details about the event.

One Bite Pizza Reviews can be found on YouTube .