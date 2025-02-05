Donna Mare Italian Chophouse Is Now Open in Miami Beach

The expanding Italian dining scene in Miami just added another gem. As of January 31, Donna Mare Italian Chophouse, adjacent to the historic Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club on Miami Beach, is now open.

The 182-seat space features plush banquettes, golden velvet drapes, and brass and leather chairs among Mediterranean vibes (an olive tree as a center piece) from earth tones and muted wood touches.

The menu of Executive Chef Luigi Iannuario celebrates regional Italian cuisine from the entire peninsula and islands with an emphasis on authentic recipes and organic ingredients. Signature offerings include Shellfish Platter, Lobster Chitarra, Donna Mare Chicken Parm, and a 36 oz. Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye.

The Shellfish Platter at Donna Mare Italian Chophouse. Photo courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

“Donna Mare Italian Chophouse is a celebration of Italy’s culinary artistry, where generations of family recipes meet the bounty of land and sea to craft an experience that is as playful as it is nurturing,” said Iannuario.

Pastas are made by an artisan and in-house sfoglina from a station within the dining area looking over Collins Avenue. Pizzas are charred in a wood-fired oven.

The Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye at Donna Mare Italian Chophouse. Photo courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

Desserts include Tiramisu, Cioccolato, and Crosta. The wine list, also highlighting organic producers, is expansive and complimented by a playful, inventive cocktail menu.

More information, including menus, hours and location can be found here: Donna Mare Italian Chophouse.

Reservations are available on OpenTable with indoor and outdoor seating options.