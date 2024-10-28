Eataly Announces Restaurant on MSC Cruises Ship

Last week at Serra by Birreria at Eataly Flatiron in New York City, MSC Cruises celebrated the announcement of Eataly onboard MSC World America. The new partnership will bring Italian dining experiences by Eataly to MSC’s flagship, departing Miami for the Caribbean starting in April 2025.

MSC Cruises and Eataly representatives presented information about their new partnership, while Serra by Birreria served samples of the types of dishes that will appear at the Eataly onboard MSC World America, including braised short rib with black truffle potato purée, veal Milanese, pastas, and desserts including tiramisu.

Eataly is of course known for Italian markets specializing in products, fresh pastas, and produce, with 45 locations in Italy, North America, and Japane. An announcement about the what will be the first Eataly-branded concept at sea reported that the onboard restaurant will showcase an open kitchen concept, allowing guests to watch chefs prepare the dishes, some of which will be exclusive to the cruise ship restaurant.

Eataly's restaurant on MSC World America will feature dining rooms and an open kitchen. (Rendering courtesy of MSC Cruises USA.)

MSC World America will feature dining options beyond the new Eataly, of course. In addition to Eataly, the ship will feature other new restaurants and concepts, including:

Paxos Greek Restaurant: This new restaurant will transport guests to the beautiful Greek islands with its fresh seafood, delicious mezzes, and a rooftop lounge.

La Boca Grill: A casual spot for an easy lunch including pizza.

Luna Park Pizza & Burger: American and Italian classic dishes available throughout the day wne well into the night.

Promenade Bites: A casual eatery offering quick and tasty offerings, perfect for a snack on the go.

The Harbour Bar & Bites: This bar will serve up a variety of savory snacks and sweet treats, along with beverages.

MSC World America is preparing to set sail in April 2025 from PortMiami to Caribbean destinations in its inaugural season. All itineraries will include a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.