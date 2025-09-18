Skip to Content
Flour + Water Brings Frozen Pizza to San Francisco Area Homes

Flour + Water Foods introduces frozen pizza made at its North Beach Pizzeria, bringing three handmade favorites into the San Francisco Bay Area freezers.

10:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2025

A slice of Flour + Water pizza on a plate lifted by hands with a garnished drink

Ready to enjoy a slice of Flour + Water pizza. Photo: Kristen Loken

Flour + Water Foods is introducing something new for home cooks who crave restaurant-quality pizza without leaving the kitchen. The San Francisco hospitality group, already known for its restaurants and dried pasta line, has added frozen pizza to its growing collection of Italian-inspired foods.

From North Beach to the Freezer Aisle

Close-up of Flour + Water’s pepperoni pizza with golden crust
A closer look at the pepperoni pie, baked and styled in the Flour + Water tradition. Photo: Kristen Loken

The new line comes directly from the team behind Flour + Water Pizzeria in North Beach, where the pies have become a local favorite. Co-chefs Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow, along with Flour + Water Foods CEO Dan Nestojko and the Pizzeria’s culinary team, transformed three of their best-sellers into frozen form: Margherita, Pepperoni, and Cacio e Pepe.

Each pizza is made at the flagship location, starting with dough that ferments over four days. The result is a crust with the same airy texture the Pizzeria is known for. A thin layer of dried mozzarella is added before sauce and toppings, keeping the crust crisp even after baking at home. The pies are par-baked, frozen immediately, and delivered to local markets and retailers around the Bay Area.

Extending the Flour + Water Kitchen

This isn’t the first time Flour + Water has found its way into grocery stores. In 2022, the team launched a line of bronze-die, organic dried pasta that quickly found a following for its texture and flavor. The frozen pizza carries forward the same approach - simple ingredients, long fermentation, and a balance of Italian technique with a distinctly West Coast style.

At home, the pizzas bake directly on the oven rack at 450°F for 8–10 minutes. Each package includes tips for getting the perfect slice, with more details available through a QR code on the box.

Packaging with Personality

Pepperoni pizza from Flour + Water Pizzeria, now available in frozen form and packaged with the orange logo.
Packaging designed with San Francisco agency Office keeps the frozen pies upright and eye-catching in stores. Photo: Nicola Parisi

The design, created with San Francisco branding agency Office, borrows from the look of a classic pizza box but is slimmed down for freezer shelves. A terracotta wrap shows off the pizza inside while keeping it protected. The upright packaging also ensures the pizzas hold their shape and stand out in the aisle.

Where to Find Them

For now, the frozen pizzas are available at independent retailers and select Whole Foods Market stores in the Bay Area, priced at $14.99 each. A wider release is planned, though the team has emphasized keeping quality and consistency at the center of the rollout. A portion of proceeds also supports regenerative farming practices through a partnership with Zero Foodprint.

