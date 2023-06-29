Skip to Content
Flour + Water Pizzeria Is Now Open In San Francisco

The group behind the acclaimed Flour + Water restaurant has launched its new pizzeria and shop in the Italian-American hub of North Beach.

11:29 AM EDT on June 29, 2023

Pizzas and salads on a table

Flour + Water Pizzeria brings the restaurant’s acclaimed pizzas to a dedicated space. Photo: Kristen Loken

Flour + Water Pizzeria opened yesterday in the North Beach section of San Francisco. The new concept from the hospitality group behind Flour + Water the restaurant, the pasta shop, and now the dried pasta brand is a big bet on pizza culture, with a full-service restaurant, a glassed-in dough room, and a pizza shop for quick-service takeout and delivery.

Co-chefs Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow continue to innovate with their Flour + Water brands—we’re big fans of their new commercial pasta line here at Appetito—and their pizza moves are worth watching.

dining room at Flour + Water Pizzeria
Inside the new Flour + Water Pizzeria in San Francisco. Photo: Kristen Loken

They’re hardly new to the world of pizza making. In fact, their pies from the Flour + Water flagship in the Mission District earned a spot in the 2022 50 Top Pizza USA list

The company says in a release, “From the meticulous craftsmanship of the hot pies to the sly nods to iconic pizzeria culture, every element showcases the [chefs’] passion for pizza.” Besides the design of the 4,000-square-foot space, which features the dough-making room and pizza boxes, other design elements draw on pizza culture as well as the location’s predecessor, a pizzeria that closed after 21 years in North Beach.

A person holding a shrimp appetizer
Flour + Water Pizzeria is now open in San Francisco's North Beach. Photo: Kristen Loken

But the food is the main draw, with “pizzas, antipasti and salads...composed with ingredients that highlight the chefs’ long-standing relationships with Northern California producers and farmers,” according to the release. Menu highlights include hand-rolled mozzarella sticks, Double8 Dairy buffalo gelato soft serve, head-on shrimp scampi, and of course a range of creative pies. These include a Hawaiian pizza with chili crisp, and dine-in exclusive bone marrow pie. 

Following its open-for-dinner debut this week, Flour + Water Pizzeria will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The release also teases a rollout of more Flour + Water Pizzerias around the Bay Area, coming soon.

