News

Body and NYC’s Altro Paradiso Partner for ‘Summer Mondays’

Move over, Summer Fridays. The lower-proof vodka brand Body and SoHo Italian restaurant from Ignacio Mattos are partnering for a Summer Mondays Happy Hour.

9:54 AM EDT on June 5, 2024

We’re all familiar with the concept of “Summer Fridays” — for which some companies release employees early on Friday afternoons between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But why limit that kind of joy to the end of the work week?

Body and Altro Paradiso are taking summer celebrations a step further with “Summer Mondays.” The lower-proof vodka brand and SoHo Italian restaurant by chef Ignacio Mattos are partnering for a Summer Mondays Happy Hour between 2 and 5 p.m. every Monday in June at Altro Paradiso, located at 234 Spring St. in Manhattan.

The duo declared the weekly affair the “best Monday afternoon vibes anywhere in NYC,” in an Instagram post announcing the collaboration earlier this week.

As part of the happy hour, Altro Paradiso (an Appetito favorite for New York Fashion Week and a good burger), will serve a special menu fully priced at $12 per item, listed as follows:

  • BODY SPRITZ
    • Body vodka, Contratto, prosecco
  • BODY MARTINI
    • Body vodka, choice of lemon twist or olives
  • OSTRICHE
    • oysters with balsamic mignonette
  • FRITTELLE DI BACCALA
    • salt cod fritters with horseradish aioli
  • RAVANELLO
    • breakfast radishes with butter and anchovies
  • PATTATE FRITTE
    • fries with aioli and Calabrian chili

Both cocktails are set to include female-owned and operated Body vodka which is 10 times distilled from non-GMO corn. Body is lower proof than traditional vodka offerings, sitting at 25% ABV as opposed to 40% ABV (so, really, it’s the perfect vodka to select should you choose to get your Monday drink on).

If you don’t have the capability to leave work early for Summer Mondays, some restaurants, including Dante, are choosing to celebrate Summer Fridays this season.

