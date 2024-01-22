11 Great Burgers at NYC Italian Restaurants

When we ask Italian friends what they want to eat when they visit New York, among the most common requests is for "aaaam-bore-gur" — which cracks us up. Italians love hamburgers just as much as anyone else, it turns out.

My guess is that part of this is the novelty of having something unique. You don't see hamburgers on many menus in Italy, so it makes sense that a trip to New York would call for a burger.

Regardless, whether novelty and/or homage, knowing the Italian approach to food, with an emphasis on quality ingredients and careful preparation, it's certain that an Italian interpretation of an American classic will not disappoint.

With that in mind, we set out to find great burgers on the menu at Italian restaurants in NYC. Here are our recommendations. And might we suggest ordering with an Italian accent? Saying "aaaam-bore-gur" is so much fun!

Altro Paradiso

Altro Paradiso's Italian menu features a signature burger that's rated one of the best in NYC. Photo: Daniel Krieger

Ignacio Mattos’s chic west SoHo Italian restaurant is on the road to becoming a classic, with housemade pastas and excellent mains including perfect examples of Milanese and Bistecca Fiorentina. The daily lunch menu features an acclaimed Wagyu burger with caramelized radicchio and Gorgonzola with fries ($30).

234 Spring Street, Manhattan

Aurora Williamsburg

The Aurora Burger. Photo: Courtesy of Aurora

Established 20 years ago in a much-different version of Williamsburg than what you’ll find today, Riccardo Buitoni’s brilliant trattoria has not only stood the test of time, but it has spawned a second location in SoHo, open since 2007, and a great Italian restaurant burger! Available at lunch or brunch, the Aurora Burger features a Creekstone Farms short rib blend, Provolone, charred onions, and fries ($20; add bacon or avocado $2).

70 Grand Street, Brooklyn

Aurora Soho

Aurora’s Manhattan location offers a slightly different Aurorar Burger at lunch or brunch, with Creekstone Angus beef, Provolone, charred onions, and fries. ($22)

510 Broome St., Manhattan

Casa Limone

The Signature Burger at Casa Limone.

This casual yet elegant Midtown restaurant just steps from St. Patrick’s Cathedral is known for its mostly Southern Italian fare. Its signature Casa Limone burger is topped with aged cheddar and served with fries ($29).

20 E. 49th Street, Manhattan

Cremini's

Cremini's in Brooklyn focuses on the cuisine of Le Marche, Italy, but also features a burger topped with bacon, caramelized onions, and provoline. Photo: Courtesy of Cremini's

This charming Carroll Gardens restaurant focuses on the cuisine of Le Marche, with notable detours to Rome for certain pasta dishes, and to the U.S. for a thick, juicy burger. The Cremini’s burger features three select meats mixed with minced Ascolani olives. It’s topped with provolone, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and homemade mayo, and served on brioche bun with housemade potato chips or a green salad ($24)

521 Court Street, Brooklyn

Emily Brooklyn

The Emmy Burger at Emily Brooklyn.

The Clinton Hill, Brooklyn pizzeria and restaurant launched the company that now has a second location in the West Village (with a different burger; see below). It also spawned the nationwide chain, Emmy Squared, with a version of the burger served here that has earned national acclaim. It’s made of Pat LaFrieda dry-aged beef, Emmy sauce, caramelized onion, and Grafton cheddar, and served on a pretzel bun with cornichon and fries ($31).

919 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Emily West Village

This cozy West Village location of Emily features a double-stack burger of dry-aged, grass-fed beef, Emmy sauce, caramalized onion, American cheese, and a pickle, served on a pretzel bun with waffle fries. ($26)

35 Downing St,, Manhattan

Rosticceria Evelina

This newcomer in Clinton Hill is from the team at Evelina, located one neighborhood over in Ft. Greene. The rotisserie grill and pizza spot with an inventive cocktail program also has a promising-looking new entry to the Great Italian restaurant burgers group. It’s a Smashburger with a short ribs and brisket patty, pain au lait, and Fontina cheese ($20).

455 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

Rolo’s

The burger at Rolo's, an acclaimed wood-fired grill in Ridgewood, Queens, shares space on the menu with pastas and polenta bread.

This Ridgewood, Queens restaurant from a team of notable Manhattan restaurant veterans doesn’t call itself Italian, but the menu starts with a focaccia-like polenta bread, features housemade mortadella, and has a pasta section to the menu, so it certainly qualifies. Especially with this double cheeseburger with grilled onions and dijonaise ($18, add bacon +3)

Sartiano’s

The Mercer Burger from SoHo Italian restaurant Satriano's. Photo: Jatinder Channa

The stylish restaurant in the famed Mercer Hotel in SoHo bills itself as “A Modern Italian Fine Dining Experience.” It’s got caviar and crudo, but also pizzas and the Mercer Burger, topped with Fontina and dijonnaise, and dill pickles, served with french fries ($28)

99 Prince St., Manhattan

Supper

The burger at Supper, an Italian restaurant from Frank Prisinzano in Manhattan's East Village.

Frank Prisinzano’s downtown Italian restaurants, such as Daddies, Lil’ Frankies, and Supper all feature a brunch burger alongside the reliably great pastas, antipasti, and other menu items. The Supper burgers comes topped with gorgonzola and is served with truffle oil roasted potatoes ($27.95)

156 E 2nd St. Manhattan

Tufino Pizzeria

This Astoria, Queens pizzeria features not only highly rated pizzas but a tantalizing menu of pastas, salads, and more. One standout is the Truffle Burrata Burger: a half-pound blend with caramelized onions, truffle aioli, black truffle pâté and imported burrata on a brioche roll ($24; add shaved black truffles for $5 or crispy prosciutto for $3).

36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria