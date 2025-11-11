Skip to Content
Inside the Launch Party for Italy Segreta’s Tavola Issue

The bash held at Felice on Hudson in NYC featured a multi-course menu of Tuscan-inspired dishes—and a killer gift bag.

11:00 AM EST on November 11, 2025

Felice on Hudson

The scene at the dinner celebrating the launch of the Tavola issue of Italy Segreta at Felice on Hudson.

Florence-based media startup Italy Segreta recently hosted a festive dinner celebrating the launch of its third print issue, Tavola, at Felice on Hudson, expertly tying the magazine’s theme to a real-life experience.

A full house of guests from media, fashion, food, and travel toasted sibling co-founders Marina Serena Cacciapuoti and Cesare Achille Cacciapuoti, who flew in from Florence to showcase their work. After a festive aperitivo at the bar, Felice on Hudson chef Simone Bonini presented guests with a Tuscan-influenced multi-course menu featuring bluefin tuna carpaccio and crisp cabbage salad to start; primi of mezze maniche alla Chiantigiana and pappa al pomodoro; and a main of branzino with roasted potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and olives. Wine pairings also looked toward Tuscany.

It was a fitting celebration for the magazine’s third issue, Tavola, which features dozens of articles about Italian food and dining, from stories about pasta shapes and the origins of the osteria to a salumi encyclopedia and a deep-dive into a sought-after risotto variation called panissa. The issue is available on their website and at many Italian restaurants and markets around New York City.

Guests at the dinner lingered long past the end time and walked away with a copy of the oversized magazine—which also features a fun page of stickers featuring illustrations of Italian dishes—as well as a bottle of Felice’s house extra-virgin olive oil and a tin of Moka Flor coffee. 

Check out more photos from the event below.

Marina Serena Cacciapuoti
Marina Serena Cacciapuoti, co-founder and creative director of Italy Segreta, toasts the new issue.
Felice on Hudson
Family-style dining at Felice on Hudson at the Italy Segreta issue launch party.
Felice on Hudson chef simone bonini
Chef Simone Bonini of Felice on Hudson.
Place setting for A Tavola dinner
Italy Segreta celebrated its new issue with a dinner at Felice on Hudson.
Moti and Christian Bendek
Content creators Moti and Christian Bendek at Felice on Hudson for Italy Segreta's Tavola issue launch party.
Appetito co-founder Richard Martin
Appetito co-founder Richard Martin at the Italy Segreta Tavola issue launch party.
Marina Serena Cacciapuoti and Cesare Achille Cacciapuoti
The siblings and co-founders behind Italy Segreta, Marina Serena Cacciapuoti and Cesare Achille Cacciapuoti.
Italy Segreta Tavola issue
The new issue of Italy Segreta, Tavola, with stories about Italian food and ingredients.
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

