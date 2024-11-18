Introducing Carbone x OSMO Artisanal Salts

Get your kitchen ready: Two culinary powerhouses have joined forces to create a selection of artisanal salts.

At-home culinary brand Carbone Fine Food and OSMO are offering a line of finishing salts meant to combine the best of what each brand’s co-founder brings to the kitchen table. Mario Carbone, chef and managing partner of Major Food Group (and budding fashionista), and Nick DiGiovanni, chef and social media personality, put their heads together to create three salt innovations that take inspiration from Carbone’s classic flavor profiles: Four Cheese, Tomato Basil, and Arrabbiata.

“Nick and I both have a passion for making it as easy as possible for home chefs to elevate their everyday cooking, and we wanted to produce a product together that does just that,” says Carbone.

He adds: “By marrying the premium flavors of our sauces with their high-quality salts for this limited release, we’re providing the missing ingredient to transform a good meal into an unforgettable one.”

Carbone says the collaboration opportunity was a natural fit.

DiGiovanni agrees. He says OSMO was excited to work with Carbone Fine Food.

“OSMO has always been about encouraging people to experiment in the kitchen through all of our exciting flavors,” DiGiovanni says, adding that he’s looking forward to seeing the meals the salts will surely inspire.

The flavor breakdown is as follows, described by the pair in a release:

Four Cheese: A sweet and flavorful blend of tomatoes and cheese.

Tomato Basil: The classic flavors of marinara with fresh basil taking center stage.

Arrabbiata: Traditional marinara with a bold, spicy kick from Calabrian peppers.

Arrabiata sea salt, part of the new limited-edition collection by Osmo and Carbone Fine Food.

Carbone Fine Food posted on Instagram that Four Cheese is great to add richness to pastas and meats; Arrabbiata is well-suited to add a kick to pizza and pasta; and Tomato Basil should be fit to add flavor to any dish.

The salts are available while supplies last at osmosalt.com.