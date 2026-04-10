Rao’s Pop-Up Recreates Its Iconic Dining Room for One Night in NYC

Today is the final day to enter for a chance to experience Rao’s, one of New York’s most exclusive restaurants, through a recreation of its iconic dining room.

Through Dinner Rush, a one-night-only pop-up event, guests will experience a staging of Rao’s legendary Harlem dining room experience at the JW Marriott Essex House New York on April 23, with its signature dishes served in a setting that closely mirrors the original.

Entry begins with a text-to-sign-up system. Guests can text 917-540-2868 today for a chance to attend. Those selected will receive a purchase link on April 14, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Members will have early access to tickets on April 13 before they are open to the public through this link.

A shot of the famous entrance to RAO's restaurant in East Harlem, New York. The legendary establishment has been operated by the Rao family for the past 110 years. Courtesy of RAO's.

The event offers rare access to a restaurant known for its fixed table system and lack of public reservations. It reflects a shift away from experiences once limited to personal connections and long-standing regulars. For one evening, a dining room long associated with celebrity guests, is being repackaged for a wider audience without losing the elements that made it desirable in the first place.

Classic Italian dishes from Rao’s will be served during the one-night event.

In New York, getting in is half the story. This changes that.