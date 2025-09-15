Phil Stefani and Chef Art Smith to Lead Vatican Restaurant

In a partnership that blends Chicago spirit with centuries of papal tradition, restaurateur Phil Stefani and chef Art Smith will create the only restaurant inside the Vatican’s Borgo Laudato Si’. The 135-acre estate at Castel Gandolfo, once a papal summer retreat, has opened to the public for the first time, with Pope Leo XIV presiding over the inauguration.

"As a Catholic and Italian, this project is a dream for my family and me," Stefani said. "To be part of a culinary experience on Vatican property is deeply meaningful to us. But we also share this honor with the city of Chicago. We have the unique opportunity to bring a taste of home, some of that unique Chicago spirit, to a global audience. Collaborating with Chef Art and the Vatican is truly an extraordinary moment to bring people together through food."

The partnership took shape thanks to Mary Kay Bonoma, Chief Operating Officer of the Illinois Restaurant Association, who brought Stefani and Smith together for what has become a historic collaboration.

Honoring Tradition

The manicured gardens and terrace at Borgo Laudato Si’, now open to the public.

The restaurant will open next spring as the sole dining destination and exclusive catering service for the estate. Its menu will spotlight farm-to-table Italian cuisine layered with subtle global influences.

"The spirit of Borgo Laudato Si’ is about community, sustainability and celebration,” said Smith. “We’re excited to create a menu that honors Italian tradition while embracing flavors and influences from around the world, including a little taste of Chicago and Peru, a nod to Pope Leo’s hometown and life’s work in Peru."

Guests can expect breakfast and lunch service when the grounds are open, plus private event opportunities year-round. The project also includes immersive ecological and cultural experiences, guided tours, and a marketplace.

A Papal Retreat Turned Public Treasure

Villas on the grounds of Borgo Laudato Si’, part of the Vatican’s historic estate.

Borgo Laudato Si’ is situated within the Papal Villas of Castel Gandolfo, with roots stretching back nearly two thousand years to Emperor Domitian’s villa. Today, it embodies Pope Francis’s vision of “integral ecology,” bringing together spirituality, sustainability, and education.

Among its innovations are a solar-powered greenhouse designed to echo St. Peter’s Square’s colonnade, AI-driven irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and zero-waste systems. The Borgo also provides vocational training in organic farming, winemaking, and regenerative agriculture.

The Leaders Behind the Project

Chef Art Smith with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at the inauguration of Borgo Laudato Si’.

Stefani, who founded Stefani Restaurant Group in 1980, oversees a family-owned portfolio of Chicago mainstays including Stefani Prime, Tuscany, and Tavern on Rush.

Smith, a three-time James Beard Award winner, became a household name as Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef and has since cooked for presidents, dignitaries, and celebrities worldwide. His humanitarian work through Common Threads and his recent documentary Marcella highlight his enduring commitment to food as a bridge for culture and community.

Together, their collaboration at Borgo Laudato Si’ marks an unprecedented culinary moment, one where centuries of history meet a commitment to sustainability.