Rocco DiSpirito Announces New Cookbook

Iconic Chef Rocco DiSpirito reveals the cover and concept of his forthcoming cookbook, Everyday Delicious.

10:16 AM EST on December 15, 2023

Rocco DiSpirito

Appetito's inaugural article was this conversation with our friend and food icon, Rocco DiSpirito. One of the things discussed was how the pandemic had changed the way people think about food in general and Italian food in particular. According to Rocco, people wanted comfort, and he promised to deliver with his next cookbook.

The cover of Rocco's DiSpirito's forthcoming cookbook.
Rocco's DiSpirito's new cookbook, Everyday Delicious, is available for pre-order now. It will be published in April 2024.

We are proud to share news of Rocco's forthcoming cookbook, Everyday Delicious: 30 minute(ish) Home-Cooked Meals Made Simple, which can be pre-ordered here.

Rocco shared the news and cover in an Instagram post that included this explanation of the book's concept:

"This book is a departure from my last 9 health and wellness focused books and was born from my time cooking at home during the pandemic. During that time, I found a new appreciation for cooking and eating simple meals with family and friends. I wanted to write about foods that bring us joy and comfort but don’t take long to make."

Congratulations, Rocco!

